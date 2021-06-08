Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 trailer: Superman, Rick and Morty, The Foundation, and the Alien Invasion

By the looks of it, Epic Games has gone all out and introduced an XCOM style scenario for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

The aliens have come; they've blown up the Spire and have declared war on Fortnite itself. Superman, Doctor Slone, and grandpa Rick are on the frontlines defending the island, holding the line at all costs. It's unclear why the aliens have come, but it's time to give them reasons to leave.

Watch the official Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 trailer here:

After days of leaks, speculation, and guesswork, the official story trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has finally dropped. The new season brings to the table a whole new theme and an out-of-the-world experience for players.

While there is a lot more than meets the eye at the moment, there are many major takeaway points that can be seen from the official story trailer. So, without another moment to spare, it's time to dive in and talk about some of them.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 early patch notes (v17.00): Weapons vaulted, shakedown cancelation, llamas update, POI, crafting system update, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Trailer breakdown

Superman

As hinted by the glasses showcased in one of the teasers for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, they belong to none other than Superman himself. The Man of Steel is on the island, and he's there to take the fight against the alien invaders. He will be available as part of the Battle Pass skin and will likely have two edit styles.

Rick and Morty

The Butter bot from Rick and Morty was teased just a few hours ago. And by the looks of it, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is getting a full-fledged collaboration with the series, starting with Grandpa Rick to a Morty harvesting tool. More than likely, these will be part of the Battle Pass as well.

Here's the Grandpa Rick skin in-game. He is accompanied by the butter bot pic.twitter.com/GpGaVqz3s4 — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) June 8, 2021

The Foundation

With the Spire blown to bits and The Foundation freed, fans can expect the much anticipated Foundation skin to become available in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

While it's unclear if The Foundation or Loki could be the secret Battle Pass skin, the skin will definitely be available sometime this season. Perhaps the Foundation will even become an NPC for the time being.

The Alien Invasion

With the Mothership hovering over the island, it's safe to assume that the aliens are here to conquer. They bring with them advanced technologies and weapons, which will undoubtedly be added to the current season's loot pool over time. Judging by the trailer, aliens will be hostile in-game and engage players.

they were laughing at us? pic.twitter.com/hsomn25GHF — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 8, 2021

In addition to the aliens, players will also be able to use their own spaceships in-game as well. They can be used to pick up objects with a gravitational beam and fling them around.

Also read: What time does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 start? All you need to know

Edited by Shaheen Banu