What time does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 start? All you need to know

Given how the game has a global following, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 can begin at a very convenient time for some or at odd hours for others. And with less than two hours to go, this is the perfect time to get on the bandwagon and hype things up.

Twitter is on fire at the moment, with fans, leakers, and content creators all waiting eagerly for the new season to go live. Donald Mustard, the Chief Creative Officer for Epic Games, has gotten on the hype train as well.

New Fortnite Season Eve 🙌👽🙌 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) June 8, 2021

While a lot of fans are celebrating Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 eve (June 7th, 2021), some are already into the new day, while others are well into the afternoon. Due to global fandom, launch times can get a bit confusing, given the number of time zones there are.

However, fret not; this article will provide all major time zones for players across the world. Hopefully, this will help reduce confusion and provide clarity into the launch time, Battle Pass, and Story trailer reveal time for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Launch time

Epic Games is yet to announce the official launch time of the new season. However, the downtime for Fortnite Chapter Season 7 has been revealed and should commence at 2 AM ET, 6:00 AM UTC, and 11:00 PM PT.

The Primal Season — and Makeshift weapons — will soon be extinct. Craft ‘em while you got ‘em. Downtime for Chapter 2 Season 7 begins at 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC).



With the launch of the new Season, please note that patch sizes will be larger than normal on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/W82NXiqly1 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 7, 2021

Battle Pass trailer and Story trailer reveal time

Despite the season not having an official launch time yet, the Battle Pass and Story trailers are due to drop shortly. Both of these trailers will drop simultaneously at 2:00 AM ET; that's when the downtime begins as well.

Battle Pass trailer

As per tradition, the Battle Pass for the new season will drop well ahead of actual downtime and updates. This is done to provide fans with an insight into the possible and expected cosmetics for the new season. In addition to cosmetics, collaborations are also revealed in the Battle Pass.

Watch the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass trailer premiere here:

Story trailer

After a week of teasing fans, the grand reveal is nearly here. The Story trailer for the new season will showcase the storyline, the new theme, and perhaps some major changes as well.

Watch the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Story trailer premiere here:

