Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 teaser spotted in New York's Times Square

Epic Games is taking "go big or go home" to a whole new level. A while ago, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 teaser was spotted in New York's Times Square by a Reddit user known as RhymcYT.

The developers are stepping up their game and hyping up fans for the new season. In addition to the teaser at Times Square, the publisher had even sent out mysterious DVDs to select content creators.

Reddit user (u/RhymcYT) spotted Season 7 Teasers in New York City's Times Square today! 🔥 (h/t @HappyPower & @JaceFortnite)pic.twitter.com/q1yM4IT3Qp — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 5, 2021

Just like the first official teaser for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, these DVDs had "They're coming" written on them. Despite many content creators receiving these DVDs, everyone received unique footage.

Judging by the hype build-up that has been done for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, it's clear to see that this new season is truly going to be an "out of this world experience."

Despite the brilliant marketing and teasers, some fans have genuine concerns about the game and have made their way to Twitter to discuss them.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Hype vs Reality

Longtime players will be well aware that this is not the first time Epic has teased Fortnite-related content at Times Square. The trend has been in fashion for a long time, and fans are excited to know what happens next.

it cost 50k — Yvan (@Yvan12907671) June 5, 2021

The discussion about the Times Square event has spread like wildfire. It has even become a hot topic within the Fortnite Reddit community. However, not everyone is hyped about the teaser.

A user known as FakeCubeMaster wrote:

"I also hope it's not another hype train leading to nothing, not exciting gameplay or an inconsistent incomplete story again. So far, Chapter 2 Season 4 has been my fav among all 16 seasons. I hope some experience like that repeats."

This is not an isolated opinion either, as many on Twitter have similar things to say. Stating that money poured into promotion will only be good if the season lives up to the hype.

That’s what they said about season 5 but it was absolute dog water — NerdFlanders303 (@flanders303) June 5, 2021

Nonetheless, fans and critics will just have to wait and see what Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 brings to the table. It's too early to draw any conclusion now based on advertising and speculation.

On a lighter note, some fans began to ponder what people would be thinking upon suddenly seeing "They're Coming" on a giant billboard. Not everyone knows about Fortnite, and seeing alien symbols at Times Square is not something people would expect.

I can imagine people that don’t know fortnite are freaking out — Dora Dora REAL (@Dora_Dora2018) June 5, 2021

Should fans be concerned about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?

The answer depends on a lot of factors. While casual gamers flock to Fortnite for some fun, long-term players have been around only because of the excellent storytelling.

Indeed, Fortnite viewership has dropped over time, but that's not necessarily due to the game being bad. It can be said that Fortnite Season 6 was a bit of a letdown, according to many fans.

However, judging by the hype and careful planning that has gone into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, fans could expect the game to make a full comeback. In the future, the crafting and modding system will also play a significant role in shaping the game's future.

Throwback video for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 launch in Times Square:

