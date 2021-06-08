Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass: Superman skin, Rick and Morty, Zero Point explodes, and more

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass was recently revealed. Loopers got a glimpse of the contents of the upcoming season's Battle Pass.

Fortnite Season 7 will go live in a few hours as Epic Games will release v17.00 update soon. Chapter 2 Season 7 will see Fortnite shift from a Primal theme to an Alien theme.

Data miners have revealed significant information regarding aliens and UFOs. However, players are eager to see what the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass holds for them.

This article will reveal the details regarding the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass that was revealed during the premiere of the trailer.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass revealed

The trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass begins with a call for war against the IO. Mari takes center stage and gathers loopers to inform them of the situation.

Aliens have completely taken over the island and loopers are having a tough time understanding these extra terrestrial beings.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass trailer reveals that Zero Point has exploded. It is highly likely that the Foundation has escaped the grasp of Zero Point.

The trailer also reveals that a probable DC collaboration is underway, as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass revealed that Clark Kent, aka Superman, will feature in the upcoming season.

Loopers can expect to get a hold of the Superman skin in Fortnite Season 7. Several previous leaks also spoke about the inclusion of Wonder Woman in the game. However, the Amazonian was not seen in the trailer.

It is to be seen whether Epic Games rolls out the Wonder Woman skin as the season progresses.

Popular animated series Rick and Morty also features in the Season 7 Battle Pass trailer.

"This island is ours! If it's the war they want, we'll give it to them!"

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass trailer revealed an outright battle cry against the IO. The trailer revealed that loopers are engaging in a war of survival against the aliens.

Interestingly, the Foundation and Agent Jones were not seen in the trailer. Agent Jones went against the IO in Season 6, therefore, he is a pivotal character in the game.

It was revealed a few days ago that Agent Jones is missing from the island. It's highly likely that he's been abducted by the aliens who are clearly in support of the IO.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass trailer also revealed several sci-fi weapons being added into the game. Primal and Makeshift weapons have been vaulted. The complete details of the newly added weapons will be revealed once Fortnite Season 7 goes live in a few hours.

