Who is Dr. Slone in Fortnite Season 7? Everything we know so far 

Loopers are well aware of the character of Dr. Slone in Fortnite. However, players rarely know anything about her.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will go live in a few hours. And Epic has already started working to bring the v17.00 update. The downtime has also begun, and players won't be able to access the game unless the new season goes live.

Recently, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass trailer was also released. The trailer revealed a lot of details regarding the content of the upcoming season. Players also got a glimpse of what seems to be Dr. Slone in Fortnite.

This article will discuss everything about Dr. Slone that has been revealed so far.

Dr. Slone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Loopers first came across the character of Dr. Slone back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. During the cinematic trailer, Agent Jones was seen talking to someone over the telephone.

"We now stand at the brink of war with an enemy we do not understand."



Aliens invaders have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, but Doctor Slone, Rick Sanchez, and Superman are here to kick intergalactic butt! Watch the battle pass trailer here! 👇 pic.twitter.com/2SgnOjJbot — GameSpot (@GameSpot) June 8, 2021

The voice on the other side instructed Jonesy to get inside the Zero Point, which was then exposed, and Jonesy had to fix it before anyone escaped the loop. The voice on the other side that delivered the set of information to Jonesy was of Dr. Slone.

Agent Jones was a devoted member of the IO before he was scrapped off his duties. Agent Jones followed the orders of Dr. Slone in Fortnite. Therefore, she must have been in a higher position in the IO.

Fortnite Season 6 revealed Jones was in the loop and decided to take the matter into his own hands. Dr. Slone was heard communicating with Jonesy, asking him to make an exit. Jonesy disobeyed her and broke the earpiece. Hence, all forms of communication between them were stopped.

Data miners leaked several audio files during the v16.50 update in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. One of the audio files that were leaked instructed Mari to stop the radio show that was based upon aliens. Although the identity of the voice was not known to loopers, it was speculated that the voice belonged to Dr. Slone.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass trailer revealed the first appearance of Dr. Slone in Fortnite. She took the lead and was seen instructing loopers to get ready to fight for survival.

Dr. Slone will be seen in the middle of the island carrying a Pulse rifle. This rifle will be fully automatic when it's fired.

Dr Slone will be in the middle of the map with this Mythic Rifle! pic.twitter.com/5hdbo7QzsC — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

Dr. Slone in Fortnite Season 7 is seen leading the fight against the alien invaders. She is determined to retain the island and drive away from the extraterrestrial animals. The new season will go live in a few hours. Hopefully, players will be able to discover more details regarding the mysterious Dr. Slone in Fortnite.

