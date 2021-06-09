All milestones in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 (4 million XP)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is live and with it comes new milestones. Just like the milestones in Season 6, players can repeat each milestone five times to earn experience points.

Not much has changed in terms of the type of milestones in the new season. From hunting wildlife to downing opponents, crafting and the usual, traveling around the map. There are milestones for nearly every aspect of the game that players can complete.

Players who have completed all of the milestones for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 can expect a whopping reward of nearly 4 million XP. So, without further ado, here is the list of all milestones for the current season.

They came without warning, their intentions were unclear. But what’s clear now is that a war has come to the Island.



Fight back the Aliens in #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/KTQsS9UXjn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 8, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Milestone

Quests (all tiers)

Complete bounties - 5/25/50/75/100 Complete common quests - 10/25/50/100/250 Complete epic quests - 5/10/25/50/75 Complete legendary quests - 3/10/20/40/60 Complete rare quests - 10/25/50/100/200 Complete uncommon quests - 10/25/50/100/250

Travel distance

Distance traveled in vehicle - 5,000/25,000/75,000/150,000/500,000 Distance traveled gliding - 1,000/2,500/10,000/25,000/50,000 Distance traveled on foot - 25,000/75,000/150,000/350,000/500,000 Distance traveled swimming - 1000/2,500/5,000/10,000/25,000

If you thought the constant lasers from UFOs were bad, imagine being this guy...



🛸: u/Fazbear_Fighter pic.twitter.com/1SHIlkHeqG — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) June 9, 2021

Combat milestones (eliminations):

Assist teammates with eliminations - 5/20/50/100/250

Eliminations from 150 meters or more - 3/10/25/50/100

Eliminations with assault rifles - 3/10/25/75/150

Eliminations with common or uncommon weapons - 5/25/100/250/500

Eliminations with explosives - 3/10/25/75/150

Headshot eliminations - 3/25/50/100/200

Eliminations with pistols - 3/10/25/75/150

Players eliminated - 5/25/100/250/500

Eliminations with shotguns - 3/10/25/75/150

Eliminations with SMGs - 3/10/25/75/150

Eliminations with snipers - 3/10/25/75/150

Harpoon eliminations - 1/3/10/25/50

Melee eliminations - 5/25/50/75/100

Combat milestones (deal damage):

Deal damage from above - 1,000/5,000/10,000/25,000/50,000

Damage opponents - 5,000/25,000/75,000/150,000/500,000

Damage to vehicles with a player inside - 250/1,000/5,000/10,000/20,000

Melee damage to player structures - 500/2,500/10,000/25,000/50,000

The Rail Gun is pretty cool, but you can't beat the OG



Who else is glad Snipers are back? pic.twitter.com/n4OLeMKzsG — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) June 9, 2021

Combat (crafting)

Upgrade weapons at weapon bench - 5/10/25/50/100/

Craft weapons - 10/50/100/250/500

Combat milestones (miscellaneous)

Ignite opponents with fire - 3/10/25/50/75 Player structures destroyed in a vehicle - 3/25/75/150/300 Shakedown opponents - 5/25/50/100/200 Reboot teammates - 2/5/10/25/50 Revive teammates - 5/25/50/100/250 Place top 10 - 10/25/100/200/300

Consumable

Consume apples - 10/25/50/100/250 Consume bananas - 10/25/50/100/250 Consume foraged items - 10/50/100/250/500 Consume mushrooms - 10/25/50/100/250 Use shield potions - 25/100/250/500/1000 Use bandages and medkits - 25/100/250/500/1,000

Destroy objects

Destroy shrubs - 25/50/100/250/500 Destroy stones - 25/100/250/500/1,000 Destroy trees - 100/250/500/1,000/2,500 Sofas, beds, or chairs destroyed with a pickaxe - 25/50/100/250/500 Ignite structures with fire - 25/50/100/250/500

Collect items

Collect bones - 25/50/500/1,000/2,5000 Collect gold bars - 1,000/2,500/10,000/25,000/50,000 Collect meat - 25/50/500/1000/2500 Collect nuts and bolts - 25/50/500/1,000/2,500

New Crafting Material! pic.twitter.com/EPBhQg3jwH — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

Wildlife related

Tame animals - 5/25/50/100/200 Catch fish at fishing holes - 5/15/75/150/300 Catch fish - 3/15/50/125/250 Hunt animals - 10/50/250/500/1000

Search items

Ammo boxes searched - 50/250/500/1,000/2,500 Chests searched - 50/250/500/1,000/2,500 Search ice machines - 5/25/75/150/300 Supply drops searched - 5/10/25/50/100

Miscellaneous

Don creature disguise - 3/25/50/100/200 Harvest stone - 2,500/10,000/25,000/100,000/250,000 Hit weak points - 100/1,000/2,500/10,000/20,000 Use campfires - 3/15/50/100/150 Mod vehicles - 1/3/10/25/50 Spend gold bars - 1,000/2,500/5,000/25,000/100,000 Thank the bus driver - 10/25/50/100/200

Learn more about milestones in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7:

Note: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 milestones may be subject to change

