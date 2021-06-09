All milestones in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 (4 million XP)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is live and with it comes new milestones. Just like the milestones in Season 6, players can repeat each milestone five times to earn experience points.
Not much has changed in terms of the type of milestones in the new season. From hunting wildlife to downing opponents, crafting and the usual, traveling around the map. There are milestones for nearly every aspect of the game that players can complete.
Players who have completed all of the milestones for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 can expect a whopping reward of nearly 4 million XP. So, without further ado, here is the list of all milestones for the current season.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Milestone
Quests (all tiers)
- Complete bounties - 5/25/50/75/100
- Complete common quests - 10/25/50/100/250
- Complete epic quests - 5/10/25/50/75
- Complete legendary quests - 3/10/20/40/60
- Complete rare quests - 10/25/50/100/200
- Complete uncommon quests - 10/25/50/100/250
Travel distance
- Distance traveled in vehicle - 5,000/25,000/75,000/150,000/500,000
- Distance traveled gliding - 1,000/2,500/10,000/25,000/50,000
- Distance traveled on foot - 25,000/75,000/150,000/350,000/500,000
- Distance traveled swimming - 1000/2,500/5,000/10,000/25,000
Combat milestones (eliminations):
- Assist teammates with eliminations - 5/20/50/100/250
- Eliminations from 150 meters or more - 3/10/25/50/100
- Eliminations with assault rifles - 3/10/25/75/150
- Eliminations with common or uncommon weapons - 5/25/100/250/500
- Eliminations with explosives - 3/10/25/75/150
- Headshot eliminations - 3/25/50/100/200
- Eliminations with pistols - 3/10/25/75/150
- Players eliminated - 5/25/100/250/500
- Eliminations with shotguns - 3/10/25/75/150
- Eliminations with SMGs - 3/10/25/75/150
- Eliminations with snipers - 3/10/25/75/150
- Harpoon eliminations - 1/3/10/25/50
- Melee eliminations - 5/25/50/75/100
Combat milestones (deal damage):
- Deal damage from above - 1,000/5,000/10,000/25,000/50,000
- Damage opponents - 5,000/25,000/75,000/150,000/500,000
- Damage to vehicles with a player inside - 250/1,000/5,000/10,000/20,000
- Melee damage to player structures - 500/2,500/10,000/25,000/50,000
Combat (crafting)
- Upgrade weapons at weapon bench - 5/10/25/50/100/
- Craft weapons - 10/50/100/250/500
Combat milestones (miscellaneous)
- Ignite opponents with fire - 3/10/25/50/75
- Player structures destroyed in a vehicle - 3/25/75/150/300
- Shakedown opponents - 5/25/50/100/200
- Reboot teammates - 2/5/10/25/50
- Revive teammates - 5/25/50/100/250
- Place top 10 - 10/25/100/200/300
Consumable
- Consume apples - 10/25/50/100/250
- Consume bananas - 10/25/50/100/250
- Consume foraged items - 10/50/100/250/500
- Consume mushrooms - 10/25/50/100/250
- Use shield potions - 25/100/250/500/1000
- Use bandages and medkits - 25/100/250/500/1,000
Destroy objects
- Destroy shrubs - 25/50/100/250/500
- Destroy stones - 25/100/250/500/1,000
- Destroy trees - 100/250/500/1,000/2,500
- Sofas, beds, or chairs destroyed with a pickaxe - 25/50/100/250/500
- Ignite structures with fire - 25/50/100/250/500
Collect items
- Collect bones - 25/50/500/1,000/2,5000
- Collect gold bars - 1,000/2,500/10,000/25,000/50,000
- Collect meat - 25/50/500/1000/2500
- Collect nuts and bolts - 25/50/500/1,000/2,500
Wildlife related
- Tame animals - 5/25/50/100/200
- Catch fish at fishing holes - 5/15/75/150/300
- Catch fish - 3/15/50/125/250
- Hunt animals - 10/50/250/500/1000
Search items
- Ammo boxes searched - 50/250/500/1,000/2,500
- Chests searched - 50/250/500/1,000/2,500
- Search ice machines - 5/25/75/150/300
- Supply drops searched - 5/10/25/50/100
Miscellaneous
- Don creature disguise - 3/25/50/100/200
- Harvest stone - 2,500/10,000/25,000/100,000/250,000
- Hit weak points - 100/1,000/2,500/10,000/20,000
- Use campfires - 3/15/50/100/150
- Mod vehicles - 1/3/10/25/50
- Spend gold bars - 1,000/2,500/5,000/25,000/100,000
- Thank the bus driver - 10/25/50/100/200
