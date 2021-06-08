Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 1 challenges: Full list of all Epic and Legendary quests

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite is finally here, and it will take players on for an intergalactic experience.

Each new season unfolds with a plethora of new POIs, weapons, characters, skins, cosmetics and adds a twist to the main story. Along with that comes hope for interesting weekly and legendary challenges.

As usual, completing these challenges will require a tad bit of effort but will help players upgrade their Battle Pass and earn unique rewards.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 trailer: Superman, Rick and Morty, The Foundation, and the Alien Invasion

This time around, the Battle Pass has undergone a change and has brought back Battle Stars, which players can use to unlock BP rewards.

They came without warning, their intentions were unclear. But what’s clear now is that a war has come to the Island.



Fight back the Aliens in #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/KTQsS9UXjn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 8, 2021

As for Season 7, aliens have been introduced, along with a Rick and Morty crossover. These aliens, for sure, will cause an uproar on the Fortnite island. But the weekly challenges will perhaps help the players take them down and reward them for doing so.

Catalog Entry #407-740



When placed onto the face this strange plastic device seemed to make us appear as unrecognizable.



More testing required.



Full data upload - 6.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/KXGykzgO7S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 6, 2021

This week, there are over 400,000 XP up for grabs, and the only way to bag them is by completing Week 1 challenges in Fortnite.

Also read: Fortnite Season 7: Where to find all Alien Artifacts and unlock Kymera's Custom style

Complete list Epic challenges in Fortnite Season 7

Collect different weapon types (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs - (0/7) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle (0/500) - 30,000 XP

Elimination with the Rail Gun (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade Weapons at upgrade benches (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Accept a quest from a payphone (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade weapons at an upgrade bench (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Complete list of Legendary quests

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (0/3) - 45,000 XP

Collect Stone From The Aftermath (0/100) - 30,000 XP

Collect 10 different IO tech weapons (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Battle Stars and changes to Battle Pass in Fortnite Season 7

Season 7 will bring back Battle Stars that will allow players to grab items from the Battle Pass.

These can be earned by completing challenges and in-game activities that eventually level up. Each level grants players five extra Battle Stars to utilize.

Completing specific challenges will earn players 10 Battle Stars, which will be an immediate level up. Secret Battle Stars will also be scattered all over Fortnite Island for players to discover.

This essentially means that even players who don't have access to the Battle Pass will be able to earn rewards just by playing the game and completing challenges, which is pretty neat!

Also read: Every map change in Fortnite Season 7 - Corny Complex, Believer Beach, new POIs, and purple landmarks

Edited by Ravi Iyer