Fortnite Season 7: Full list of all vaulted and unvaulted weapons and items

Fortnite has just dropped Chapter 2 Season 7, "Invasion," with the alien and sci-fi themes, new characters, and other unlockable cosmetic items.
The aliens have arrived on the island, along with the mothership.
The Battle Pass trailer confirms that the aliens are evil, and they intend to take over the island. However, Fortnite islanders and their heroes intend to stay and fight the "unknown" enemy.
Lots of different futuristic weapons have been added to the game. Furthermore, Rick Sanchez from the popular animated show "Rick and Morty" has joined players on Fortnite Island. Users can unlock him from the Battle Pass, and he will stand side by side with Doctor Slone and Superman to try and save the Fortnite island from being rampaged by the aliens.
Similar to every season, Fortnite has vaulted and unvaulted many weapons this season. Here is a list of firearms coming to the game/returning from the past and those getting the boot.
List of unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 7
- Common Tactical Shotgun
- Common Pump Shotgun
- Common Submachine Gun
- Common Suppressed Submachine Gun
- Rare Suppressed Submachine Gun
- Uncommon Suppressed Submachine Gun
- Legendary Hand Cannon
- Epic Hand Cannon
- Common Pistol
- Rare Pistol
- Uncommon Pistol
- Legendary Pistol
- Epic Pistol
- Common Assault Rifle
- Common Heavy Assault Rifle
- Rare Heavy Assault Rifle
- Legendary Heavy Assault Rifle
- Uncommon Heavy Assault Rifle
- Epic Heavy Assault Rifle
- Rare Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
- Legendary Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
- Epic Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
The Launch Pads are also back in Season 7 of Fortnite. There will be drivable UFOs around the map, and the two might make a fun combo.
List of vaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 7
- Common Revolver
- Rare Revolver
- Uncommon Revolver
- Epic Revolver
- Legendary Revolver
- Harpoon Gun
- Rare Infantry Rifle
- Legendary Infantry Rifle
- Uncommon Infantry Rifle
- Epic Infantry Rifle
With a stacked Battle Pass, limited-time modes, new challenges, and Easter eggs to check out, players will surely be busy with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.
There is currently a lot to experience in-game, and with the huge rush to see it all, lobbies will not be easy with the impending alien invasion.