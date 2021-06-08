Fortnite Season 7: Full list of all vaulted and unvaulted weapons and items

Fortnite has just dropped Chapter 2 Season 7, "Invasion," with the alien and sci-fi themes, new characters, and other unlockable cosmetic items.

The aliens have arrived on the island, along with the mothership.

The Battle Pass trailer confirms that the aliens are evil, and they intend to take over the island. However, Fortnite islanders and their heroes intend to stay and fight the "unknown" enemy.

Lots of different futuristic weapons have been added to the game. Furthermore, Rick Sanchez from the popular animated show "Rick and Morty" has joined players on Fortnite Island. Users can unlock him from the Battle Pass, and he will stand side by side with Doctor Slone and Superman to try and save the Fortnite island from being rampaged by the aliens.

Similar to every season, Fortnite has vaulted and unvaulted many weapons this season. Here is a list of firearms coming to the game/returning from the past and those getting the boot.

List of unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 7

Common Tactical Shotgun

Common Pump Shotgun

Common Submachine Gun

Common Suppressed Submachine Gun

Rare Suppressed Submachine Gun

Uncommon Suppressed Submachine Gun

Legendary Hand Cannon

Epic Hand Cannon

Common Pistol

Rare Pistol

Uncommon Pistol

Legendary Pistol

Epic Pistol

Common Assault Rifle

Common Heavy Assault Rifle

Rare Heavy Assault Rifle

Legendary Heavy Assault Rifle

Uncommon Heavy Assault Rifle

Epic Heavy Assault Rifle

Rare Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Legendary Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Epic Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Lever Action, Snipers & Launch Pads are back! — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

The Launch Pads are also back in Season 7 of Fortnite. There will be drivable UFOs around the map, and the two might make a fun combo.

List of vaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 7

Common Revolver

Rare Revolver

Uncommon Revolver

Epic Revolver

Legendary Revolver

Harpoon Gun

Rare Infantry Rifle

Legendary Infantry Rifle

Uncommon Infantry Rifle

Epic Infantry Rifle

With a stacked Battle Pass, limited-time modes, new challenges, and Easter eggs to check out, players will surely be busy with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

There is currently a lot to experience in-game, and with the huge rush to see it all, lobbies will not be easy with the impending alien invasion.

