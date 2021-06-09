How to open a Cosmic chest in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has arrived and with that comes a whole host of changes. A new battle pass, new battle pass reward method, new weapons, new locations and new characters are some of the additions to Fortnite. Another change is the removal of bunker chests and the addition of cosmic chests.

These chests not only fit with the alien theme for Fortnite in its newest season, they also give players great loot. These chests are likely going to be the most desirable spots for players to loot.

Cosmic Chest Gameplay with @ShiinaBR & @Guille_GAG



It drops insane loot, I'll tell y'all the loot pool of it later today! pic.twitter.com/wFRI3yLObq — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

These, like bunker chests, don't spawn in regular chest locations. They spawn in other places and something needs to be done before they can be opened. Here's how to open the cosmic chests in Fortnite.

Opening cosmic chests in Fortnite

The first thing players need to do is find one. There are some locations that can spawn these chests. It's not guaranteed, but there are some locations where players should look. This includes Steamy Stacks, Dirty Docks and Retail Row to name a few.

Cosmic chest. Image via News in 24

The cosmic chests emit a purple glow and are pretty visible. They're not buried underground, making them easier to find than the bunker chests of Season 6. They float and are encased in a purple glass, so it's difficult to miss them.

Once you find them, there is a certain way of opening them. They're not opened by holding a button to interact. The chests have to be broken out of the encasing shell they are found in.

It should be noted that these chests are not available in Solo. They are only available in Duos and Squads because they require multiple people to open them. Upon arriving at the chest, players will need to get their pickaxes out.

apparantly you need to activate the Cosmic Chest with your whole squad



"Gather the entire squad around the Cosmic Chest to activate it" pic.twitter.com/PjahHlUAY2 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 8, 2021

Players should then take turns hitting the weak points on the shell. These will be indicated the same way they are indicated on trees, rocks and buildings. Eventually, after hitting the weak points enough, the chest will break out of its shell.

Alien Artifacts gained by opening cosmic chests. Image via YouTube

When the chest is broken open, the loot will fall out in the same fashion as a normal chest would, just with much greater loot. The chest will vanish into thin air after this, leaving no evidence it was even there.

