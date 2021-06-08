Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Map changes, new weapons, Mythic items, and more 

Fortnite's highly anticipated Chapter 2 Season 7 has finally arrived. Big changes have come to Fortnite, and all the teases, leaks, and teasers have finally paid off. After being told "They're Coming" for so long, it appears that they have finally arrived.

For Season 7, it seems that the "they" in question is in fact the rumored aliens. According to the official Epic Games Season 7 overview, an alien invasion has begun.

"With an explosive opening attack, a mysterious alien army is invading the island. Under the command of Doctor Slone, the Imagined Order (IO) has taken it upon themselves to fight back. As you battle amidst the chaos, meet characters who embrace the invasion, oppose it, or just want to keep fishing. The fate of the island is at stake."

Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

The biggest change to each season is the arrival of a new battle pass. There are several new skins and emotes, most notably Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty. Superman is also here but listed as "coming soon." They've also added a virtual influencer named Guggimon, who has over one million Instagram followers.

Guggimon. Image via Forbes

Aliens are here, and that's certainly new. Based on the Season 7 trailer that plays when players first load Fortnite, it appears that UFOs are hovering all across the island. The aliens on the island will fight players using the Kymera (another skin from the battle pass) Ray Gun. Players will have the Recon Scanner, the Pulse Rifle, and the Rail Gun.

All new Rail Gun. Image via Epic Games Store

In the past, the Fortnite battle pass has followed linear progression. However, this battle pass allows players to earn battle stars and spend them on whichever battle pass rewards they want at any point. There is no tier 100 skin or anything of the kind because there are no tiers.

With most seasons, the map undergoes a significant change. Many of the named POIs are replaced, moved, or renamed. The new map sees a couple of significant changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Sweaty Sands is now Believer Beach. Colossal Crops is now Corny Complex.

new map pic.twitter.com/6O9YCeoeE6 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 8, 2021

The Primal-themed weapons are gone, and the aforementioned weapons have taken their place. Infantry Rifle, Dual Pistols, Revolver, Rare Harpoon Gun, Legendary Vendetta Flopper, and the Stink Fish have all been vaulted.

As a result, Hand Cannon, Pistol, Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, Heavy Assault Rifle, Suppressed SMG, and the Launch Pad have been unvaulted.

As often happens when games roll out new updates, there can be bugs. Some players are experiencing this already. The loading screen never loads into the game for some players on PC. Console players don't seem to be having the same issue.

We're aware that some players on PC are encountering a continued loading screen when trying to access the Battle Royale Lobby. We're investigating and will provide an update when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/kbYk7oW4sO — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 8, 2021

The Epic Games team is working on fixing it. Bugs happen, but it appears the rest of the game is running smoothly, so Fortnite did a good job with this one. The Chapter 2 Season 7 update is available now.

