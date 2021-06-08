Fortnite Week 1 Quests (Chapter 2, Season 7): Where to place Rubber Ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant park and Believer Beach

Fortnite has just dropped the highly anticipated update, bringing Chapter 2 Season 7 to the game. This has brought along many changes, a new battle pass and more. As always, the battle pass comes with challenges. This battle pass isn't linear, and players can use what they earn from leveling up to purchase battle pass items in any order. This makes leveling up that much better for players and makes getting challenges done quicker.

This is how Fortnite should be. Crazy, Exciting, News Weapons to mess around with, more storyline, a new battle pass with various and cool cosmetics. This is Fun Fortnite, not Fortnite where you just get on to do your challenges and get bored after 10 minutes — K.Rool-Main5116 (@KRoolMain5116) June 8, 2021

Fortnite's weekly challenges remain the best option for leveling up and acquiring the new Fortnite skins desired. A tricky challenge from this week's set is to place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach. This can be challenging because the ducks are in specific locations within those POIs that have to be interacted with.

Believer Beach and Pleasant Park are close together, but Retail Row is a good distance away, making it difficult to achieve in just one match. Here's how to complete one of Fortnite's Week 1 Challenges.

I just wanna finish challenges but nope fortnite just gives me a lobby with 5000 Dynamos — Agent Blade 👽🛸 (@TheGigaBlade) June 8, 2021

How to place rubber ducks in Fortnite

The first place is in Pleasant Park. Land at the gas station and there will be a light glow where players can interact to place the rubber duck. It looks like this when placed. Pleasant Park is usually a busy location, especially with challenges related to it.

The Pleasant Park duck. Image via YouTube

After this, head southwest to the POI formerly known as Sweaty Sands. Believer Beach is the second location for the rubber ducks. The spot can be found at the edge of the swimming pool. Completing this one will likely finish what players can do in a single Battle Royale match.

The Believer Beach duck. Image via YouTube

The third and final duck needs to be placed in Retail Row. This may require a separate match. If a player is in a Limited Time Mode that allows for multiple drops, then hitting all three locations is no problem.

The third and final duck can be placed in Retail Row in the southeast corner of the POI. On the basketball court, players will see a familiar yellow glow and will be able to place the final duck, completing that challenge.

The third and final duck at Retail Row. Image via YouTube

After this, players can continue on completing other challenges for Fortnite's brand new season.

Edited by Gautham Balaji