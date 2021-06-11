Fortnite Season 7: 5 Rick and Morty characters fans would love to see added

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is one of the biggest seasons yet. The storyline, the new additions, and the characters, are all some of Fortnite's best work.

The addition of Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty has joined two fanbases at the heights of their popularity. Rick and Morty is one of the most popular animated shows, while Fortnite has been one of the most popular games ever.

The addition of Rick Sanchez fits within the storyline, as characters from other universes have often ended up in Fortnite due to rifts and the Zero Point, and now they need help fighting an alien threat, which is Rick's specialty. But why stop there? Rick and Morty characters would make a great addition to the game. Here are 5 characters that fans would love to see.

Fortnite: 5 Rick and Morty characters to add

5) Warrior Summer

If any non-Rick or Morty member of the Smith family should be added to Fortnite, it's Summer. Summer is the next most traveled member of the Smith family, as she's been on missions just like Morty. One mission in particular, found in Season 3 Episode 2, saw Summer become a warrior, which would make for a great skin.

Warrior Summer. Image via Deeper Into Movies

4) Cornvelious Daniel

Season 3's premiere was one of the best episodes of the series. It introduced Gromflomites and had one of the best plots involving Rick escaping a maximum security prison. Adding the most notable Gromflomite would make lots of fans happy.

… and it's delicious! And then they got rid of it, and now it's gone. This is the only place we're gonna be able to try it - is in my memory.

Cornvelious Daniel: Rick, you're doing this bit while your brain is melting.

Rick: Okay. Alright, alright.#RickandMorty #SzechuanSauce pic.twitter.com/cQeMVoqWhS — Rick and Morty Quote of the Day (@RickMortyQOTD) February 27, 2018

3) Mr. Meeseeks

Mr. Meeseeks, debuting in Season 1 episode 5, quickly became a fan favorite. The overly helpful blue creatures exist solely to teach people how to do things. Players are already calling for the addition of the blue helper. Just make sure they are told to win a game and that'll become their one purpose.

I NEED MR MEESEEKS IN FORTNITE.

“IM CRANKING 90’s LOOK AT ME!!” — coZmo (@coZmo_Musick) June 8, 2021

2) Evil Morty

The Ricklantist Mixup has the potential to be one of the most influential Rick and Morty episodes. Introducing President Morty, who has now been dubbed Evil Morty as a potential villain in the show, shocked fans. How could a Morty be like this? That storyline has yet to be paid off, even after Season 4, but the hints are there.

Fans would love to see the addition of the premier version of Morty to the game. Mortys are usually shorter than Ricks, which may cause some issues with putting the character into Fortnite where all players are the same size, but fans would really enjoy seeing this one.

1) Rick Variations

Within the canon of Rick and Morty, there are an infinite amount of Ricks and Mortys. Often, the Ricks will have different features or look entirely different. There was a Beetle Rick, a Doofus Rick, a Fishing Rick, a Tiny Rick and a Cowboy Rick.

Adding some variation options to the Rick Sanchez skin already in Fortnite would please a lot of fans. There are infinite Ricks across the multiverse, and a lot of them look and act differently than the standard Rick C-137. There's even a Pickle Rick that would make a fantastic addition to the game.

Pickle Rick. Image via Chordify

Honorable Mentions: Snowball in the mech-suit, Jerry, Beth, Goldenfold, Tammy Guetermann.

