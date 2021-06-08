Fortnite Season 7 NPC locations: All 17 new NPCs and where to find then

NPCs have been a welcome addition to the Fortnite world. They allow players to collect quests, complete them in-game, and earn rewards in the form of gold bricks. Gold bricks can then be used to purchase items from NPCs. Some older NPCs, like Gutbomb, Lara Croft and more, have become fan-favorites.

This new season has brought many things to Fortnite, from Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty, to aliens. Along with all the great things a new season entails, this season has brought 17 new NPCs to the island. They can give players quests and sell items to them. Here are the 17 new Fortnite NPCs and where to find them.

17 new Fortnite NPC locations

The first new Fortnite NPC is called Abstrakt and can be found at Retail Row behind the big store.

Abstrakt in Retail Row. Image via YouTube

The second new NPC added to Fortnite this season is Alien Trooper. This NPC can be found in Coral Castle, but is currently glitched and can't be seen. The third new NPC is called Guggimon - an Instagram influencer whose follower count exceeds 1,000,000. Guggimon can be found at Lockie's Lighthouse.

Guggimon. Image via YouTube

The fourth new NPC is called Sunny and is found at Believer Beach, which used to be Sweaty Sands. Sunny paces back and forth on the dock there.

Sunny at Believer Beach. Image via YouTube

The fifth NPC is located at a remote cabin and is named Bunker Jonesy. This cabin is at the bottom of the map as seen in the picture below.

Bunker Jonesy and his cabin. Image via YouTube

The next new NPC to join Fortnite is Bushranger. This NPC can be found outside Risky Reels in between some trees.

Bushranger outside Risky Reels. Image via YouTube

Next, Dreamflower can be found in this house near Flopper Pond, an unnamed landmark in Fortnite.

Dreamflower's house near Flopper Pond. Image via YouTube

Joey, the 8th new NPC added to Fortnite this season can be found at Dirty Docks. Hayseed can be found at Steel Farm behind the tractor in one of the small buildings. Marigold can be found at Lazy Lake.

Marigold inside a building in Lazy Lake. Image via YouTube

Maven can be found at Dinky Dish, which is in between Steamy Stacks and Craggy Cliffs. Rick Sanchez can be found inside a building at Defiant Dish, which is located on a mountain outside Weeping Woods. Riot can be found at the yellow steel bridge.

Rook can be found near Dockside Dish, west of Dirty Docks. Special Forces can be found just outside Catty Corner. Swamp Stalker can be found at a little building outside Slurpy Swamp, fittingly.

Rook. Image via YouTube.

The 17th and final new NPC that was added to Fortnite this season is Doctor Slone. She can be found at Corny Complex, in the middle tower. Slone and her accompanying helpers must be defeated first.

Doctor Slone has to be defeated first. Image via YouTube

These are all the locations of NPCs on the map.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod