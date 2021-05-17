Fortnite NPC locations: Every NPC in Season 6 (Updated, May 16th)

Fortnite players can run into any of the 50 available NPCs in the current season of the game.

These Fortnite NPCs play a pivotal role during a match as they provide weapon upgrades, health, ammo, and much more.

Here's a look at all the current NPCs and their locations on the Fortnite Island.

Fortnite NPC locations

Note: The list below is divided into four quadrants as per the images.

Q1

There are 17 NPCs in the first quadrant of the Fortnite island (Image via Fortnite.gg)

In the first quadrant of the Fortnite island, players will find 17 NPCs.

Players can find Tarana at Boney Burbs, Blaze at Timber Tent, Bunker Jonesy near Stack Shack, and The Reaper at the Fancy View landmark.

Triggerfish is found at Crashed Cargo, Rebirth Raven by Fort Crumpet, Raptor in Crash Site, and Wreck Raider inside Coral Castle.

• Rebirth Raven's house can be found near Fort Crumpet and Sweaty Sands. Raven NPC spawns here too!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/VfpGA1n3hS — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) March 17, 2021

Other available NPCs include Shade and Suntan Specialist at Sweaty Sands. Meanwhile, Jonesy the First, Bushranger, and Galactico are all located in Pleasant Park.

Players can also find Lara Croft in Stealthy Stronghold, Grill Sergeant in Durr Burger Food Truck, and Splode at Unremarkable Shack.

Q2

Second quadrant of the Fortnite island (Image via Fortnite.gg)

In the second quadrant of the Fortnite island, players will find Tess and Shot Stopper in Dirty Docks and Dummy at the Compact Cars landmark.

Turk is located at the bottom of the Green Steel Bridge, while Rex can be found at Dusty Depot.

Players can also find Cobb at Risky Reels, Raz at Colossal Crops, Crustina at The Pizza Pit, and Farmer Steel at Steel Farm.

I didn't know i could get a gold scar from a NPC lol #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/yxabyJY9Pb — FozyDoe (@DoeFozy) May 9, 2021

Players will find Burnout and Cole just outside of Steamy Stacks, while Jykell is located in Steamy Stacks.

Remedy is found at Craggy Cliffs, Stage Slayer is at FN Radio, and Castaway Jonesy is located on a small island right behind Steamy Stacks.

Q3

Third quadrant of the Fortnite island (Image via Fortnite.gg)

In the third quadrant of the Fortnite island, players can run into Ragnarok, Blackheart, and Derby Dominator at Holly Hedges.

Gutbomb can be found at The Durr Burger landmark, while Big Chuggus is located in Shanty Town. Cluck is located just above Primal Pond, and Slurp Jonesy can be found at the Slurpy Swamp.

#Fortnite v16.40 Map Changes and Updates



Isla Nublada has arrived and Orelina is here! The Castle Ruins are found here and the Orelina NPC offers a Gold Scar to those who pay 750 Gold in Tribute to her.



Do so with the Lara Croft skin on and earn the new style! VIA/@FN_Assist pic.twitter.com/6f5KpbRHgI — Fenix_Gaming - Fortnite Leaks & News (@Fenix_YouTuber) May 11, 2021

Players can encounter both Sash Sergeant and Willow inside Weeping Woods.

Kyle is usually by Stumpy Ridge, while Bandolette is found in Flushed Factory. Power Cord is found outside Apres Ski, and Orelia is on Isla Nublada, just outside the Flushed Factory.

Q4

Fourth quadrant of the Fortnite island (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Players will find the last six NPCs in the fourth quadrant of the Fortnite island. From the top left, players will first run into Deadfire at the Sheriff's Office, Cabbie in Lazy Lake and Snow Sniper just above the mountains of Retail Row.

Meanwhile, Sparkplug can be found in Catty Corner, alongside Zenith in Weather Station. Jules is located in Camp Cod.

