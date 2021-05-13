Fortnite Orelia Location: Where to find Orelia NPC in Fortnite Season 6

The latest update to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 brings with it the surprise debut of Royal Orelia, the creepy female counterpart to the already in-game Skelton King Oro.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has not slowed down since its launch date weeks ago, with Epic Games releasing new NPCs and weapons over halfway through the season.

The latest surprise from Epic Games on the Fortnite battlefield is Orelia, the skeleton queen NPC who can be found on Isla Nubalda. This is another late surprise from the developers.

Emerging from the shadows, Lady Orelia takes her place beside Oro.



Find her on the Island, and offer tribute in the form of Bars. But be warned, not everyone who has seen her has returned.https://t.co/NLTCMKiYMo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 11, 2021

Located just below the Flush Factory, Isla Nublada was recently seen in-game, though it was just a steaming land mass. Players who dropped onto the Season 6 map this week realized that the island had finally developed, as castle ruins have popped up overnight, holding several valuable and unique secrets.

Of these secrets, Orelia is only one among a few others. The brand new character can be found within the castle ruins guarding something equally interesting: a Legendary Assault Rifle.

Should Fortnite loopers feel they have enough shields and ammo to take Orelia on, they can reach for the Legendary weapon. However, Orelia will immediately begin firing, throwing players into a fairly intense battle.

Cursed with an eternal obsession for golden treasure, Oro travels this long and lonely path.



Grab the Oro Outfit now! pic.twitter.com/KuXWTGmltf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 11, 2021

Beyond Orelia and the Legendary Assault Rifle, a rarer type of chest also spawns within the walls of what remains of the castle. Though fighting Orelia alone is a difficult feat, Isla Nublada is pretty far from the center of the map. This also poses a challenge, as players will drop very far away from the centre.

Orelia and the myseterious island can be found almost as far south as a looper can go. {Image via Epic Games}

Although Orelia's in-game appearance is an epic surprise, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 does not seem to be slowing down any time soon. With the recent announcement of the Fortnite Summer Creator Callout and the fact that Season 6 ends in a few weeks, players are presented with more than enough in-game experiences to enjoy.