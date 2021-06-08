Fortnite: Rick & Morty skins send the internet into a frenzy

Fortnite's latest season recently launched for players to explore, and it brings tons of exciting content with it. One of the trending features of Chapter 2 Season 7 focuses around the Rick Sanchez skin from the popular adult cartoon, Rick & Morty.
The alien invasion wouldn't have been complete without the infamous intergalactic traveler that can be unlocked as a skin at level 100 of the Battle Pass. Fans of both Fortnite and Rick & Morty are blowing up social media over this reveal, either playing along or cheering at the game.
Fortnite's Rick & Morty crossover impact
Thousands of people across the internet are talking about Fortnite's inclusion of the Rick & Morty universe. The mad scientist skin that players can obtain at the last level of the Battle Pass caused booming reactions from every angle.
Fortnite has paired with major universes like Marvel and DC in the past to launch the game to the next level in terms of popularity. Based on previous fan reactions, the Rick & Morty crossover meta may push Fortnite higher in the charts.
Fans who don't play Fortnite now may have a reason to if they favor the Rick & Morty TV show. Many are saying that they might start playing the battle royale game due to the crossover alone.
The new Battle Pass skins and cosmetics that resemble the Rick & Morty universe seem to have created an extremely positive outlook around Fortnite. Almost all of the social media posts have supported the crossover and show potent excitement for Season 7.
Friends and families of Fortnite players may have a different opinion, however, hinting that their loved ones' time may be further taken up by the game. This only solidifies the fans' reactions to the crossover and shows how compelling the Battle Pass rewards are.
As Fortnite moves forward with the Rick & Morty crossover, fans are sure to find more hidden connections and reasons to show excitement. Here are some more eager fans expressing their reactions through social media.