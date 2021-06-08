Fortnite: Rick & Morty skins send the internet into a frenzy

Fortnite's latest season recently launched for players to explore, and it brings tons of exciting content with it. One of the trending features of Chapter 2 Season 7 focuses around the Rick Sanchez skin from the popular adult cartoon, Rick & Morty.

The alien invasion wouldn't have been complete without the infamous intergalactic traveler that can be unlocked as a skin at level 100 of the Battle Pass. Fans of both Fortnite and Rick & Morty are blowing up social media over this reveal, either playing along or cheering at the game.

I TURNED MYSELF INTO FORTNITE MORTY, BOOM, BIG REVEAL, I'M FORTNITE. I TURNED MYSELF INTO FORTNITE. I'M FORNITE RIIIIIIICK. pic.twitter.com/UedgRrv8Kk — Josei-Ki (@BobopolisIVStan) June 8, 2021

Fortnite's Rick & Morty crossover impact

Image via Epic Games

Thousands of people across the internet are talking about Fortnite's inclusion of the Rick & Morty universe. The mad scientist skin that players can obtain at the last level of the Battle Pass caused booming reactions from every angle.

So...



Fortnite has now become a part of the Rick and Morty universe, the DC universe, the Marvel universe and the Star Wars universe.



This cross over episode is NUTTY 😂 — Timmeh (@Darkness429) June 8, 2021

Fortnite has paired with major universes like Marvel and DC in the past to launch the game to the next level in terms of popularity. Based on previous fan reactions, the Rick & Morty crossover meta may push Fortnite higher in the charts.

My dad might start playing Fortnite for the first time ever and it's only because of Rick & Morty x Fortnite — 🎄Santa Ricky (@imFireMonkey) June 8, 2021

Fans who don't play Fortnite now may have a reason to if they favor the Rick & Morty TV show. Many are saying that they might start playing the battle royale game due to the crossover alone.

The new Battle Pass skins and cosmetics that resemble the Rick & Morty universe seem to have created an extremely positive outlook around Fortnite. Almost all of the social media posts have supported the crossover and show potent excitement for Season 7.

new fortnite update features rick & morty and now i’ll never see my fiancé again. thanks fortnite — ♡ ♡mami af♡ ♡ (@kaylaa_waayla) June 8, 2021

Friends and families of Fortnite players may have a different opinion, however, hinting that their loved ones' time may be further taken up by the game. This only solidifies the fans' reactions to the crossover and shows how compelling the Battle Pass rewards are.

Rick and Morty after murdering me in Fortnite tomorrow #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/FshF7Rfwph — Curtll (@Curtis_Vevo) June 8, 2021

As Fortnite moves forward with the Rick & Morty crossover, fans are sure to find more hidden connections and reasons to show excitement. Here are some more eager fans expressing their reactions through social media.

Rick and Morty are in fortnite

Rick and Morty are in fortnite

Rick and Morty are in fortnite



What the fuk — Emerald (@EmeraldPSD) June 8, 2021

MORTY we have to get *bur*ughu*p* the victory royale morty https://t.co/ldurCcCa2K — eggii (@eggiidraws) June 8, 2021

Morty! I've turned myself into a fortnite skin. pic.twitter.com/lPFRUkF2yV — Red Spy (CEO of your mother) (@Whymemelordspy) June 8, 2021

So Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite started and they have Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty as part of the Battle Pass and Superman is coming soon! I already bought my Battle Pass and I’m ready to grind levels again.#FortniteSeason7 — ShadowFox Cosplays 💖💛💙 (@ShadowFoxCospl1) June 8, 2021

MORTY, MORTY YOU GOTTA LISTEN TO ME. THEY TRAPPED ME IN THE FORTNITE DIMENSION MORTY. MY ARTSTYLE IS CLASHING, MORTY — Gehrig Schreiber (@skurletonVA) June 8, 2021

Edited by Nikhil Vinod