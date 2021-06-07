Rick and Morty Fortnite Collaboration (Season 7): Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is just days away, and the Fortnite community has seen leaks, rumors, teases and one short official season teaser. Things have been moving quickly in the last few days. Aliens, Loki and more have been teased for Season 7, making it one of the most anticipated seasons in Fortnite history.

Now, players have gotten even more thrown at them in the wake of the impending season change. Rick and Morty will be joining Fortnite in Season 7, or at least that's what it seems like.

They are almost here. https://t.co/xAal69aHLc — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) June 7, 2021

Pictured in this short video from Fortnite is a small, butter wielding robot. Fans of the sci-fi show will immediately recognize it from Season 1 Episode 9, titled "Something Ricked This Way Comes".

What we know about the Fortnite Season 7

In this episode, Summer got a job at a store owned by the Devil himself, and he and Rick got into a fight. Back at home, Jerry and Morty were abducted by Plutonians, and Jerry becomes a celebrity there due to his firm belief that Pluto is still a planet.

If that sounds somewhat familiar, it should. While there's no indication that Fortnite players are being abducted by Plutonians, they have been abducted nonetheless. It's also unclear whether the aliens are abducting players based on their own beliefs about the planethood of Pluto. Season 7 should reveal more details about what's been happening to players and what Rick Sanchez is doing in the world of Fortnite.

Still, this Rick and Morty Fortnite collaboration shouldn't be a total surprise. Fortnite has collaborated with other big brands like Marvel, DC Comics and Star Wars, so joining forces with one of the most popular animated shows on television makes sense. Plus, Rick Sanchez famously drives around in a UFO-like spaceship. Perhaps it's not aliens that are abducting Fortnite players, perhaps it's Rick himself.

Rick and Morty traveling in their spaceship. Image via Rick and Morty Wiki

While the Zero Point and rifts have allowed Fortnite to implement characters from other universes, Rick and Morty is a show predicated on interdimensional and universal travel. Rick and Morty hop into the spaceship every episode and end up in another world or dimension shortly thereafter. It's possible they've jumped right into Fortnite Island, much like what happened with Thor in the Nexus War.

reality waves can change anything in the blink of an eye, morty pic.twitter.com/bzr6et9xdj — gibb 🚟 (@StarsetInsomnia) June 7, 2021

Either way, it seems apparent that Rick and Morty are coming to Fortnite. The butter robot is unique to them and there's no indication that Fortnite is using it as a misdirect.

Image via Rick and morty wiki

Season 5 of Rick and Morty is right around the corner. It starts less than two weeks after Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 7 drops on June 8th (Rick and Morty is scheduled for June 20th). This is great timing for a Rick and Morty Fortnite collaboration since both things are getting highly anticipated new seasons in the coming days.

Edited by Gautham Balaji