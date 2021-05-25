Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Loki and Thor all but confirmed to arrive

The Fortnite 16.50 update has just gone live. One particular loading screen that went live with this update showed the silhouettes of what looked like Loki and Thor.

This loading screen is a part of the Fortnite Crew rewards for May. Players who have subscribed to Fortnite Crew have been receiving these loading screens, one per week.

The community believes that these loading screens foreshadow upcoming events in Fortnite.

When are Loki and Thor coming to Fortnite?

There is no specific date for these two stalwarts from Marvel to arrive in the game. Their silhouettes have been spotted on a loading screen, and that's all that the community knows about these two heroes at this point.

Given that there's an ongoing DC collaboration in Fortnite that will extend into Chapter 2 Season 7, Loki and Thor may arrive in the game towards the latter half of the next season. Or they might arrive at the very beginning of the next season itself, provided there aren't any legal issues.

This could possibly be Thor from "Thor ragnarok" pic.twitter.com/QszJUe43q0 — ⋆ASTRO⋆ (@AstroIoxy) May 25, 2021

The Thor skin, whenever it comes to the game, will, in all probability, be new altogether.

Epic Games handed out the same treatment to the Batman, Catwoman, and Harley Quinn characters during this season, and there's no reason for them to treat Thor any differently.

The Fortnite loading screen with the silhouettes of Loki and Thor (Image via Epic Games)

It'll be fascinating to see how Epic plans to introduce these two characters in Fortnite. It'll be even more exciting to see how these two fit in the storyline.

Any predictions for when/how Thor & Loki will be introduced in Season 7? 😳 pic.twitter.com/UHY2Hfpcf3 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 25, 2021

This series of loading screens that the publisher has been handing out for free to the Fortnite Crew subscribers also point towards a futuristic theme for the game.

Given that data miners revealed details about UFOs in-game, it's understood that there will be an alien/futuristic theme in the next season, in all probability.

That being said, this loading screen contains the silhouettes of a few more characters that could very well be pointing towards a few more collaborations. However, since they're just silhouettes, it isn't easy to figure out who they are, for now at least, so it's all speculation right now.