Everything new in Fortnite 16.50 update: Loki teased, aliens, UFOs, and Season 6 event

The Fortnite 16.50 update, which is the final update for Season 6, appears to be hinting at things to come in the following season.

In an unexpected turn of events, the God of Mischief, Loki, will seemingly be entering the world of Fortnite to cause mayhem and mischief on the island.

A silhouette of Loki in his iconic battle armor, with scepter in hand, can be seen on the left side of the new crew loading screen. The scepter will more than likely be embedded with the Mind Stone. While it's unclear what role Loki will play in the upcoming season, the Fortnite 16.50 update has a lot more in store for players.

Apparently Loki will be added to the game soon! He was spotted in the new Crew Loading Screen!



(via @HYPEX & @gameshed_) pic.twitter.com/KZ6idthbqr — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 25, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite 16.50 update downtime (May 25th) - When will the servers be back up?

Fortnite 16.50 update reveals more than just the God of Mischief

While the Fortnite community has spotted Loki, the other three silhouettes on the new crew loading screen are still unrecognizable. They may be other characters from the MCU or could be part of something else altogether.

The featured silhouettes could also be new collaborations that will be introduced next season.

It's unclear whether Loki will play a major role in the new season or simply be a purchasable skin. However, given his history, he may use the Mind Stone to control a certain aspect of the island and cause chaos.

In addition to Loki, leaker XTigerHyperX even managed to find some audio files that hint at the possibility of aliens being present in Fortnite Season 7. Despite the audio files being inaudible for the most part, they are most definitely related to the events that will take place in Season 7.

All the sound files i sent are for season 16 , and they all have the codename " RadioTeaser" consider them teasers for season 7



also all the dialogues mentions weird UFO / alien stuff — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) May 25, 2021

The dialogues in the audio file may be related to an in-game event that will happen at the end of Season 6, which could usher in a new season for Fortnite. However, XTigerHyperX thinks otherwise.

Will there be an in-game event in Fortnite Season 6?

The short answer is no. According to XTigerHyperX, the chances of an event at the end of Season 6 is not a likely possibility. However, Epic Games is building up for something massive, judging by the leaks from the Fortnite 16.50 update. While nothing is set in stone as of now, Fortnite fans can look forward to an exciting new season shortly.

Answering the most asked question



"is there an event this season , like a major live event ? "



the short answer is no , but as i can see there's going to be a great buildup for s7 ( ex the sounds i tweeted ) 👀



sorry i have an exam rn , so i'll tweet more later <3 — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) May 25, 2021

While the plot remains a mystery, a lot of stuff is will likely go down in Fortnite Season 7, judging by the vast amount of leaks and information that have been coming out.

Check out the patches notes for Fortnite 16.50 update here:

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 likely to be set in a Dystopian future with flying bikes and spacecrafts