Fortnite downtime (May 25th): When will the servers be back up?

The Fortnite 16.50 update will be ready for deployment in a few minutes, and the servers have been taken offline as well. This happens to be the final major update for Fortnite Season 6. The update will draw a fitting conclusion to the current season that is set to carry over directly into the next season.

There hasn't been any major event in Fortnite Season 6, except for the event at the very beginning. Epic Games will probably begin Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 with an event, just like they did in this season as well. But more information will be available on that in a few more days.

When will the Fortnite servers be back up?

We're beginning to disable services in preparation for v16.50. If you're currently in a session, you can continue to play until downtime starts at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/xA3iKwEEjE — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 25, 2021

At the time of writing this article, the Fortnite downtime has already begun. And the updates will start rolling out shortly.

The lack of patch notes has time and again made it difficult for players to know what's coming to the game and what isn't. But the Fortnite community does have a group of experienced data miners who make it a point to inform the community about any upcoming changes.

The Fortnite downtime is expected to last for about two hours. Players asking "when will the Fortnite servers be back up" can expect the update to conclude within 6 AM PT (1000 UTC).

Keep running wild in a new game update.



Update v16.50 is scheduled to release on May 25. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 24, 2021

This update doesn't look like a major one from what Epic Games has let out on their Fortnite Status Twitter handle. The Creative mode will get a few additional elements, while players will be able to have fun with a new weapon that's being unvaulted in the game.

v16.50 brings:



🔓 A fan favorite comes back out of the vault



🏝 Survey and oversee larger spaces in Creative



🛍 Spend your Bars BIG in the next Wild Week starting June 3! — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 24, 2021

Apart from that, there will be more information pertaining to Wild Week 4 in the game. Epic Games hasn't shared many details, and this is all that can be derived from the tweet. Players and the rest of the community will have more clarity once the Fortnite downtime has ended and the servers are back up.