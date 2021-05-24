Fortnite Season 6: The Zero Point energy could soon "consume" the entire island once again

With just two weeks left until Fortnite Season 6 ends, players are already beginning to speculate about the future of the storyline in the game. And recently, fans spotted a different sort of effect in the game.

Players spotted some kind of energy field on their screens when using particular cosmetics in the game. It's still unclear if this is a glitch or something of a foreshadowing of what's to come.

Will the Zero Point energy consume the Fortnite island once again?

wtf is going on with my screen pic.twitter.com/ZwME4NgSDx — 🎄Santa Ricky🎄🥚 (@imFireMonkey) May 23, 2021

It's difficult to comment on the said matter because the internet does not have clarity on the phenomenon itself.

Some people believe that this phenomenon points to something that happened back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, while others feel it's just a glitch.

As mentioned before, some fans stated that the effect seen in the tweet is very similar to the glitchy effect that players came across when they stepped into Jonesy's office back in Chapter 2 Season 2.

Looks like the transition to jones' office back from the device event — AddTrap (@AddTrap07) May 23, 2021

This theory has led fans to believe that the Zero Point will be going up in flames very soon, bringing some changes to the island.

It looks like what happened during the chapter 2 season 2 event where we went in jonseys office we had a weird effect on our screen — Pepsi (@TTraxstar) May 23, 2021

Zero point is about to go BOOM 💥😲😯😯 — WalterBlack (@WalterBlacco) May 23, 2021

Other fans believe the effect is nothing but a glitch affecting a few cosmetics in-game. They feel that particular gliders have a special effect that is only visible when the glider is deployed in Fortnite, and the effect fails to reset when the player has landed.

it’s the jellyfish glider it’s my main glider but it has this screen effect that’s supposed to only be when gliding but it stays when you land which is a bug — plasmabanana (@plasmabanana_) May 23, 2021

Its from the glider it happens when you glide but its glitched so you still see it — Firey_phantom878 (@FPhantom878) May 23, 2021

Really? It also happens with the Man O' War glider. Something with the ocean cosmetics is going on — Awesome Fortnite Facts (@FortniteFactsfr) May 23, 2021

Surprisingly, it looks like only one set of cosmetics are being affected by this glitch. While this may seem very insignificant, Epic Games cannot be trusted in such instances.

This may just be a glimpse of what is to come in Fortnite.

The foundation possibly trying to breakout. — Tbone (@Tyler44611463) May 23, 2021

Given Jonesy is heavily involved in the storyline, there's a possibility this effect points to what's to come. That being said, fans also believe that the Foundation cannot contain the Zero Point at this point, and its energy is slowly beginning to seep out.

Looks like the foundation cannot hold the Zero Point in any longer and the island is tearing apart slowly and the Zero point is become unstable and that's the effect of the Zero Point becoming more unstable and the island will be destroyed once again. — Phoenix ;) (@PhoenixScarredd) May 23, 2021

Overall, it's still unclear if this is just a bug or a throwback to Chapter 2 Season 2.

The cover of the Batman x Fortnite issue 5 showed that Batman and his friends were at the Bridge inside the I.O. office, looking down at the Zero Point. So, there's a chance the effect that players have seen points to the Zero Point beginning to escape.

Everything is speculation at this point, and it's hard to say what's going to happen and what isn't. But from the looks of it, things are heating up in Fortnite Season 6.