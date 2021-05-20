Batman has hacked Fortnite to exit the loop, thanks to Midas 

The third issue of the Fortnite x Batman comics brought to light a lot of interesting details and ended with Batman escaping the loop. The fabled fight between Batman and Snake Eyes finally took place, and the battle was nothing short of spectacular.

The battle between these two heavyweights was so impressive that every other character on the island stood still to watch these two fight. However, this seemed to be a problem for the people observing the loop from the outside. They had intended for Batman to exit the loop but not as quickly as he did.

Batman left himself notes to help him deduce his way into escaping the loop. There's a chance that he did it all by himself, thanks to his intellect. But then again, there's a theory that Midas helped him escape and planned everything that followed.

How does Midas fit into the current Fortnite x Batman storyline?

In the first issue of the Batman x Fortnite comics, a shadowy figure pushes Batman into the rift that comes up in the sky. Although the figure is not seen clearly, there was an assumption that it was Death Stroke. His presence is revealed at the end of Batman x Fortnite comics issue 3, where he's seen holding Catwoman hostage.

For now, three people are out of the loop - Batman, Catwoman, and Death Stroke. While it's somewhat clear how Batman and Catwoman escaped the loop, no one knows how Death Stroke escaped the loop or if he was subjected to the loop in the first place.

The lore surrounding Midas and the device (Image via Reddit/ r/FortniteBR)

The only other person to have attempted to escape the loop was Midas. It's been his goal for a good while now, and surprisingly, Midas hasn't been seen on the island since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. He was last seen being eaten by a shark. But given his touch of gold, it wouldn't be a surprise if he turned the shark into gold and somehow managed to escape the loop.

Back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, Midas had built The Device with the help of the Engineer that would help him break the simulation. The Engineer was also one of the Seven. The Device supposedly harnessed the storm's power, which in turn would help Midas break the simulation.

Although The Agency was destroyed in the aftermath, the device he built helped him escape the loop in all probability.

If Midas is out of the loop, there's a chance that he's behind Death Stroke's appearance on the island, and he helped the assassin escape the loop.

That being said, it is unclear what his ultimate goal is and how Batman fits into it. Nonetheless, the storyline seems to be taking shape and is heading into exciting territories.