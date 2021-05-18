Fortnite x Batman Comics (Issue 3): Batman & Snake Eyes team up while Deathstroke holds Catwoman hostage

The 3rd issue of the Fortnite x Batman comics has finally gone live, and it's nothing short of breathtaking. The previous issue saw Batman finding himself a makeshift Batshack, and he began to figure out that he was in a loop.

The 3rd issues of the Fortnite x Batman comics picks up from there, and it is expected to see the long awaited fight between the World's Greatest Detective and Snake Eyes, a ninja.

Note: The article contains spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

What happens in the third issue of the Fortnite x Batman comics

The first page of the comics, like the other issues, contains skins that were seen previously. Skins like Fusion and Mothmando, who are featured on the first page of this issue, were in Fortnite during the early days of Chapter 2.

As of this issue, Catwoman has already escaped the loop, and Batman is in desperate pursuit of her. The comics contain certain notes from a department called Loop Observation to Subject Acquisation in the very beginning. This goes on to point out that Batman is making short notes to help him remember things, since his memory is reset once the loop resets.

Batman and Snake Eyes finally go head to head (Image via YouTube (I Talk))

The Loop Observation department expressed their concerns that Batman and Snake Eyes would figure out that they were being manipulated. They also expressed their concerns surrounding Batman and Snake Eyes working together.

The other skins looking as the two ninjas fight (Image via YouTube (I Talk))

From this point onwards, Batman and Snake Eyes are seen constantly fighting, while laying waste to a plethora of skins. The people controlling the loop then find out that the other characters on the loop have stopped fighting and are watching Batman and Snake Eyes battle it out with each other.

They go on to notice that throughout the fights, Batman and Snake Eyes are slowly beginning to form a connection and that's something which worries them.

Finally, it's seen that Batman and Snake Eyes form a bond and start talking in hand signals with each other - something that worries the people controlling the loop a lot. It's finally seen that Snake Eyes has sacrificed himself so that Batman can win the round. And from the looks of it, it can be assumed that Batman has made it out of the loop in Fortnite.

Snake Eyes and Batman end up working together finally (Image via YouTube (I Talk))

All this while, the comics showed the conversation in the form of Inner Office Memos, but after Batman has gone out of the loop, it changes to normal text bubbles. In the final page of the Batman x Fortnite comics, Death Stroke is seen holding Catwoman hostage while Batman looks on.

Death Stroke holding Catwoman hostage (Image via YouTube (I Talk))

This is where the third issue of the Batman x Fortnite comics comes to an end. The next issue will pick up from here, and players will probably be able to see a fight between Death Stroke and Batman in Fortnite.