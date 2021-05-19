Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 likely to be set in a Dystopian future with flying bikes and spacecrafts

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 barely three weeks away, the developers have begun releasing a lot of content for the game, with no sign of slowing down. In fact, the amount being leaked or showcased has dramatically increased since the launch of Season 6.

While there is no official statement from Epic Games regarding these developments, resident Fortnite leaker HYPEX seems to think that these can't just be random, and that they are more than likely upcoming content for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

This HAS to be a teaser for upcoming stuff or season 7, those skins too and the vehicles.. They never drew this much unreleased stuff for no reason! pic.twitter.com/xHik1xUvNm — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 18, 2021

The official post for this Tweet from Fortnite itself reads, "Torn from reality and forced to fight for survival, Cuddle Team Leader now holds a secret she must protect with her life." Given that the word reality shows up, and the fact that reality caused the island to change, this could be an indication that towards the end of Season 6, the Zero Point may go critical yet again due to Raz's activities.

Despite there being a few days for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 to actually begin, players are yet to receive any official information about the new season. While no one knows for sure what exactly the next season might bring, the community is excited about the possibility of a futuristic theme for Fortnite.

Fans begin dreaming of a dystopian future for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

So going solely by the post that Epic Games recently shared, a few things can be deduced from them. To start with, in the background, the spikes of The Sphere are slightly visible, jutting out; while directly above it, there is a circle-shaped structure that looks like some sort of portal device. This could allow characters to jump from one reality to another; or, according to one Twitter user, may just be Slipstreams.

I really hope so! Season 9 has to be my favorite season just for the theme alone. I would love to revisit that type of theme in the modern world of Fortnite! — arkheops (@itsarkheops) May 18, 2021

The characters in the picture are riding their hoverbikes, while seemed to be engaged in combat. All of them are wearing what look like futuristic armor and wielding possibly laser guns. One Twitter user seems to think that Neo Tilted may be coming back as well.

Nonetheless, this is merely speculation as of now, and while players may not get the dystopian future they were hoping for, filled with Hoverbikes, futuristic armor, advanced weapons, and more, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is bound to have some amazing content and storylines that players will most definitely enjoy,

