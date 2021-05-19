Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 10 Challenges leaked: Full list of all Epic and Legendary Challenges

Fortnite Week 10 Challenges have been leaked and will go live on May 20th, 2021. While they will begin within the day, players can use the time to strategize about the challenges and figure out the best way to complete them effectively and efficiently to gain experience points.

The leaked Fortnite week 10 Challenges (Image via Twitter, KaspolLeaks)

There are seven Epic and one (repeated) Legendary Fortnite Week 10 challenges that players can complete to earn 1,68,000 experience points. By the looks of it, the list is relatively easy.

However, one task, in particular, "Eliminate a player while swimming," could prove to be a rather tricky Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 10 challenge.

Finishing Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 10 Challenges efficiently

As mentioned above, there are seven Epic challenges in total, with each challenge rewarding players with 24,000 experience points:

Eliminate a player while swimming - 0/1

Deal damage to players within 30 seconds of landing from Battle Bus - 0/150

Pickaxe elimination - 0/1

Build special sandcastles - 0/3

Deal Damage to Descending Supply Drops - 0/100

Opponent player structures destroyed in a vehicle - 0/1

Destroy special sandcastles - 0/3

The Legendary challenge is:

Time airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (100s) - 35,000 XP

Time airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (200s) - 24,000 XP

Time airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (300s) - 24,000 XP

Time airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (400s) - 24,000 XP

Time airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (500s) - 24,000 XP

Eliminate a player while swimming

The "Eliminate a Player While Swimming" Fortnite Week 10 challenge may get a bit sweaty as players will need to eliminate an opponent while swimming. A few tries may be necessary to complete this challenge.

Deal damage to players within 30 seconds of landing from Battle Bus

Players will have to doa total of 150 in damage within 30 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus. An excellent way to achieve this would be to land in a hot-drop zone and engage targets.

They might require several tries to get it right.

Pickaxe elimination

This Fortnite Week 10 challenge is perhaps one of the easiest. All players need to do is down an opponent and eliminate them with a harvesting tool.

Build special sandcastles and destroy special sandcastles

#NintendoSwitch #Fortnite 3 Sandcastle Location

Destroy sandcastles only for them to reappear. Question: Is there a certain order to try? pic.twitter.com/MC38bQKQ0y — Miss Piasecki (@choicemimilf) May 18, 2021

Gamers will have to complete three of each to complete these challenges. Sandcastles can be found along places that are attached to the coast of the island.

By all accounts, these two Fortnite Week 10 challenges will be the most fun for players to finish, earning a combined total of 48,000 experience points.

Deal damage to descending supply drops

Once enough gear and ammo have been collected, players can keep a safe distance and damage descending supply drops to earn experience points. A total of 100 damage needs to be inflicted before completing this Fortnite challenge.

Opponent player structures destroyed in a vehicle

Players will need to find a car and then go head first through an enemy structure to complete this challenge.

This may not be the easiest to achieve, as must-build fights occur, offroad or in POIs. Equipping a pair of tire mods to the cars could make things easier.

Also read: How to get the Chonkers Tire Set in Fortnite Season 6

Disclaimer: The Fortnite Week 10 challenges listed above may be subject to change.