Fortnite vs Apple Lawsuit completes 10 days: Here's what has happened so far

Following the start of the official Fortnite vs Apple lawsuit, which began on May 3rd, 2021, the two mega-companies have spent over two weeks in courts trying to come out on top of things. The hearing is still ongoing, and by the looks of it, Epic Games seems to be on top of things for the moment and may just win. The tentative end date is May 24th. However, given how complex these proceedings are, the tide could change at a moment's notice.

monday may 24th to be clear — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) May 17, 2021

The issue first started when Epic Games began to bypass Apple's in-store payments, allowing players to purchase directly from Fortnite rather than via the app store. The move forced Apple to block Fortnite on all iOS devices, which in turn led to the lawsuit. IOS players have not been able to enjoy the game since August 2020, but hopefully, things will be resolved soon.

Resident YouTuber GOLDEN is tracking the hearing, and according to him, based on the information at hand, Epic Games is on top of the situation and likely to win. However, even a win may not guarantee Fortnite's return to iOS devices, which will not only affect the app store but also permanently cut off Epic Games' revenue from Fortnite on iOS.

Fortnite vs Apple Lawsuit: Everything that has happened so far

According to the court trials, Apple is not doing too well in terms of being in the right. The judge presiding over the case even brought up points about how Apple was being anti-competitive, and Epic's rebuttals were on point and in their favor.

halfway through the trial and so far the judge is definitely siding with epic for unfair restrictions on the appstore. today she explained how she heard lots of evidence in this trial confirming how big and anticompetitive apple is — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) May 12, 2021

Following the trends in the courtroom, Epic Games has won both week one & two, in terms of presenting evidence against Apple. The final hearing will take place on May 24th. With one more week to go, things could swing in anyone's favor, depending on evidence and defense statements, in conjunction with laws.

Not wanting to be left out, the Fortnite community began taking jabs at Apple on social media after Apple's lawyers for some reason began grinding at Epic Games about Peely and asking questions that had no relevance to the actual matter at hand. One of these was about the 30% commission fees on transaction within the app store for Fortnite items.

The Apple lawyers are interrogating Epic Games with all the right questions 😭😂#FreePeely pic.twitter.com/OHMw15luHF — Fortnite Funny (@FortniteFunny) May 12, 2021

Despite Apple trying to nitpick small details, Epic Games remained calm and painted a larger picture using evidence to show how Apple's practices were hurting the entire competitive market. Nonetheless, even if Epic Games wins, there is still no telling when the game will be back in the app store. For now, all iOS Fortnite players can do is watch and wait as the seasons go by.

