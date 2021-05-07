Fortnite for iOS (mobile) could return by October 2021

Fortnite fans on iOS devices can breathe a sigh of relief because they may soon be able to play the game on their mobile devices.

The current court battle between Apple and Epic Games over Fortnite looks to be a long drawn one. However, reports suggest that fans may see the popular Battle Royale return to iOS devices by October this year.

Fortnite was removed from the App Store on August 13th after Apple accused Epic Games of violating its terms of service. Since then, the two companies have gone back and forth with accusations. The trial finally began on May 3rd, 2021.

Fortnite could potentially return to iOS through GeForce NOW in October. pic.twitter.com/LCM1R8nQY5 — MICHΛΞL NGUYΞN (@MacMike1000) May 6, 2021

When does Fortnite return on iOS devices?

As per a report by Apple Insider, Fortnite on iOS devices is expected to return by October thanks to the GeForce NOW service provided by Nvidia. According to the report, Nvidia's Aashish Patel claimed that a touch-friendly version of the game would launch in October this year. However, this cannot be taken as an official statement because the date is tentative, as per the report.

epic used lots of memory for fortnite mobile, creating a much better experience for fortnite iOS players, however apple forced them to reduce the memory use, creating a worse experience — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) May 5, 2021

epic explained how apple would often take hours to approve their updates, causing fortnite iOS players to often get updates later than other platforms — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) May 5, 2021

The Nvidia GeForce NOW service went live in November 2020, and they've been in talks with Epic Games since then. Players can access cloud-based gaming services on Safari from their iOS devices. The service initially offered five titles that were touch-friendly. Since Fortnite on PC wasn't optimized for touch, the title wasn't available on the service at launch.

We uh….aren’t gonna ever get Fortnite back on iOS are we? Epic is forcing Apple to air a LOT of dirty laundry. They’ve said for YEARS they treat developers equally, and we’ve always called BS on that. Now we literally have proof that it’s BS. No way they’re ever friendly again. — Matthew (@iMatthewCM) May 6, 2021

Epic Games hasn't launched Fortnite on any other cloud-based gaming services either since they were in talks with Nvidia GeForce NOW. As stated in the report from Apple Insider, all revenue that Fortnite generates on the platform will go to Epic Games, and fans can also play the game without directly logging into the GeForce NOW service.

Fortnite has been missing from iOS devices for a while now. Although Epic Games isn't losing out on a sizable consumer base, fans who own Apple devices are deprived of the game. Because of the ongoing trial, many of Epic Games' plans were leaked to the public. Now, fans are excited about the collaborations they might get to see in Fortnite shortly.