Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: Hoverbikes, laser beam guns, and futuristic theme

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost on the horizon. With less than a month left before the current season expires, leaks surrounding the upcoming season have already surfaced.

Although information derived from these leaks is nothing but speculation at this point, they do seem probable and interesting. If the reports are accurate, then the game will probably receive a massive transformation in the new season.

Leaks point at significant changes that players can expect in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

This HAS to be a teaser for upcoming stuff or season 7, those skins too and the vehicles.. They never drew this much unreleased stuff for no reason! pic.twitter.com/xHik1xUvNm — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 18, 2021

Popular Fortnite data miner Hypex believes that the free Fortnite Crew loading screen this week foreshadows the game's future. The entire screen is set in the future and features the Cuddle Team Leader and a few other skins in the background.

The leaker believes that this loading screen has to be related to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 somehow. According to them, it feels odd that the developers would draw something without any reason behind it.

Eagle-eyed fans from the community began to pick apart the image for further hints. They discovered that it contained some futuristic weapons, which could probably be laser blasters.

I also saw some guns pic.twitter.com/VGoh4wKwKN — 🍋lemon🐝 (@wowitsalemon) May 18, 2021

Fans have also noticed that the bikes in the game are actually hoverbikes. If Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is indeed futuristic, these vehicles could be seen in-game.

Hover bike 😯 — Niccy Wit Da Bliccy 😈🖤 (@babybliccy) May 18, 2021

Players have also managed to spot a Mecha Team Leader skin in the background on top of a glider. It does look fantastic and would sit well with the community, provided it found its way to the item shop.

My guess is we’ll get that mecha team leader skin and the pickaxe she’s holding and then this glider pic.twitter.com/fj6Rvh7chV — Dylan (@DestroyerXavo) May 18, 2021

Given that this has a very cyberpunk theme to it, fans have gone on to label it as Fortbyte instead of Fortnite. An individual from the community pointed out that Epic Games is very secretive about its actions, so there's no way it would give out the information about the next season so easily.

At the same time though we’ve gotten plenty of unseen stuff in loading screens and teaser images. With as secretive epic is about upcoming content, I doubt they’d just show us the next season like that. Probably just to tease the upcoming crew skin. Who knows. — KombatWombat9853 (@KombatWombat98) May 19, 2021

Another user stated that if these were to remain unreleased, Fortnite would be nothing but a colossal clickbait.

I understand this but what is the point of drawing a whole bunch of unreleased stuff if it's not coming to the game that is like the equivalent to a YouTuber never click baiting and then they start click baiting it just wouldn't make sense.🤷🤷🤷 — jaqueviousrussell851@gmail.com (@jaqueviousruss6) May 19, 2021

While it's unlikely that Epic will resort to clickbaiting the community, there's a chance that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 follows a different theme altogether.

However, since these renders have been made already, fans can expect a futuristic setting in the upcoming seasons, if not in Season 7.