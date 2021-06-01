Fortnite x Disney collab teased ahead of 'Loki' release

Disney+ has seen a lot of success. That's why a Fortnite x Disney collab makes a lot of sense. Fortnite has often hitched its wagon to popular brands in the past. Most notably, they teamed up with Marvel on two separate occasions: once to promote the release of Avengers Endgame. This led to one of the most unique limited time modes where players could use some of the Avengers weapons against Thanos and his army.

The second time was pretty recent when Fortnite dedicated an entire season to Marvel with the Nexus War. Players fought against Galactus, a Marvel Comics character who hasn't yet graced the MCU's big screen. This, unlike the first collab, brought lots of new skins to the game. Those included Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Groot (with Rocket Raccoon), Wolverine, Black Panther and so many more.

New Marvel skin teased for Fortnite

While the list of Marvel characters that have Fortnite skin is long, it's not comprehensive. But with a new skin teased, more could be coming. Thor's brother, Loki, the God of Mischief, could be coming to Fortnite. He is a long-awaited skin for players.

Loki has been a fan favorite since he stepped onto the big screen in 2011's Thor. He would then go on to appear in The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame. He became so much of a fan favorite that fans sent hate mail to the directors of Avengers: Infinity War after he met his untimely demise.

Now, thanks to the events of Avengers Endgame, Loki is set to return for his own show June 9th, appropriately titled Loki, and Fortnite is potentially setting up a collab for Chapter 2 Season 7. Both prior Disney+ MCU shows saw massive critical appeal and fan appeal. Both set records, so it can be expected that Loki will follow suit.

Fortnite collabing with Disney+ here is a very smart move. Much like the previous collabs, Fortnite will likely do well thanks to the ever-growing popularity of the MCU. The same can also be said for Marvel.

It should be noted that the Loki skin was not leaked, it is rumored or teased. This means that it may or may not happen. However, it seems pretty clear that's what Fortnite intends on doing.

Looking closely at the loading screen, there appears to be a silhouette of a man in a horned helmet as pointed out by @QuidVacuo.

The horned helmet seen in the tweet should seem very familiar to Marvel fans. Loki is seen wearing this helmet in many iterations throughout the MCU.

The silhouette also appears to be holding a weapon that Marvel fans should also recognize. In The Avengers, Loki is given a weapon very similar to the one shown on the loading screen.

This kind of weapon translates perfectly into a pickaxe if Fortnite decides not to introduce the scepter as a Mythic weapon. However, Fortnite has added Iron Man's Repulsors, Hawkeye's Bow, Captain America's Shield and Stormbreaker as Mythic weapons, so this isn't something they're unfamiliar with.

Some fans are speculating that Loki will be a secret skin in the Battle Pass. The dates line up perfectly for that.

I was thinking about it yesterday and I think that Loki will probably je the secret for this battle pass as the date release of the movie is 9th june. The new season was delayed to 9th june due to the new Wild Week. #Fortnite #MarvelStudios #Loki — Th3 Terr1ble (@Th3Terr1ble) June 1, 2021

Whether it's just a skin or a skin and a pickaxe, or something more, Fortnite is likely to add Loki to the game in one way or another. Fans will likely flock to the item shop to purchase his skin and the accompanying accessories, making this another successful endeavor for Epic Games.