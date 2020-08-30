Top 5 skins we'd like to see in Fortnite Season 4

Marvel Comics has once again taken over Fortnite. This time, the entire season's lore focuses on Marvel characters rather than some Marvel Comics elements just being in the game. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has brought a ton of iconic character skins via the Battle Pass, and more will undoubtedly arrive in the Item Shop.

There are leaks pointing to potential skins being added, so this list will not include them. The likes of Spider-Man, Black Panther and Ant-Man have all popped up in leaks whether referred to in a coming point of interest or in images of future challenge rewards. There is so much potential when it comes to new heroes and villains being added into the Fortnite.

Skins we'd like to see in Fortnite Season 4

#5 Magneto

Magneto (Image Credit: Marvel Comics)

Doctor Doom is currently the only playable villain. Galactus is a big part of the story but there is no information on whether he will become a skin at some point. More villains certainly need to be featured. With Wolverine and Mystique already in the game, it only makes sense to add the X-Men's top villain, Magneto, to Fortnite. If powers are given to him like other characters, he could easily harvest metal materials from a distance.

#4 Lady Thor

Lady Thor (Image Credit: Marvel Comics)

Thor is the main focal point of Fortnite Season 4's storyline. Reality is being threatened and he has called upon the other characters to help save it. Whether an alternate version of the Thor skin or a stand-alone, the lady version of Thor needs to make its way to people's lockers. There are so many male and female counterpart skins, and this one certainly needs to be added to that list.

#3 Loki

Loki (Image Credit: Disney/Marvel)

Speaking of Thor and more villains being playable, Loki is the perfect choice. Thor's half-brother would add to the story quite well. He can either enter as a bit of an anti-hero, helping reluctantly, or as someone who has made a deal with Galactus to try and thwart the heroes on the Fortnite island. His trickster abilities could be put to use, making decoys of himself to escape certain doom.

#2 Nick Fury

Nick Fury (Image Credit: Disney/Marvel)

With the Helicarrier and quinjets littering the map, Nick Fury has to show up at some point. The Director of SHIELD and his eye patch would be a welcomed sight to the Item Shop. Whether it is the Samuel L. Jackson version or the original grumpy old man. If he needs to be added to the story, Nick Fury could show up to take care of business himself if the heroes aren't getting the job done.

#1 Miles Morales

Miles Morales (Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Yes, it has been leaked that Spider-Man is probably on his way to Fortnite but one has to assume that would be Peter Parker. Over the last few years, though, Miles Morales has been the face of the Spider-Man franchise. Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming PlayStation 5 game are proof of that. This could be an alternate style to a normal Spider-Man skin or a standalone. Either way, the Battle Bus would be full of this skin if Fortnite decides to add it.