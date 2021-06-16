Fortnite Season 7 Summer Event: New Concert, Free rewards, Titled Tower, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has been nothing short of success so far. With the arrival of aliens on the map and a whole roster of new characters, skins, and assorted cosmetics (Rick Sanchez skin, anyone?), this season has been a blast, even for the few days it has been around. But it looks like more awaits for Fortnite fans this season, as information from data miners and leakers suggests that a fun-filled summer event is on its way.

Through various collaborations and crossover events, Fortnite has been able to stay on top of the community's mind and stay relevant. This is one of the reasons the game has managed to retain its popularity despite being one of the earliest titles of its kind. This season is no exception, and the developers have played their part well in making this even more fun for the players.

As for the upcoming rumored summer event, it could possibly be something similar to the ones players have seen before, with loads of new items in the shop, lots of new weapons, player skins and assorted cosmetics, and of course, a whole new roster of events with free rewards!

What will the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Summer Event entail?

Most of the information here is courtesy of the prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX. The popular data miner strongly believes that the rumored upcoming summer event will kick off with the arrival of a big beachball prop in Fortnite.

A big Beachball prop will appear during summer, so we will most likely get Summer Challenges & Rewards again! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

Aside from this, the Fortnite leaker also believes that this year's summer event will see the arrival of new NPCs, including a Summer Alien and a Summer Henchman. This person has also tweeted about their possible spawn locations.

Last info about the upcoming NPCs spawn locations:



- Summer Henchman (Brutus) will spawn at Believer Beach

- Summer Alien will spawn at Steamy Stacks (could change)

- Kymera (The one missing from the collection) will spawn at Coral Castle or maybe the destroyed version of it! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 15, 2021

However, the arrival of the "Summer Henchman" is pretty interesting. Rumors suggest that this NPC will basically be a summer version of the Brutus outfit. Apparently, if players approach this NPC wearing the regular Brutus outfit, it goes:

No Doppelgangers. I'm on vacation.

Also, apparently nothing can stop Summer Brutus from enjoying his vacation, "not even an alien invasion."

We'll most likely get a Summer Brutus this season, there's an unreleased Summer NPC with this dialogue if you go to him as the normal Brutus: "No Doppelgangers. I'm on vacation."



Description: "Nothing, not even an alien invasion, will keep him from enjoying his vacation." pic.twitter.com/NlG4qauuW2 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 15, 2021

Rumors further suggest that players might witness the Tilted Towers this season, but probably in a different version. Furthermore, there is a huge possibility of a Summer Concert featuring a new artist.

Looks like a lot of fun awaits Fortnite players this summer!

