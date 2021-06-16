Fortnite Season 7 leak reveals massive changes to the center of the map

Fortnite has often drastically changed the map, whether it was for storyline purposes or just to keep the game fresh. In the history of Fortnite, the center of the island has been the subject of many changes. Leaks are revealing that there may be another huge change coming to this location.

The center of the map has witnessed quite a few major events, from a huge meteor to the location of the Zero Point, both of which have resulted in huge changes to the entire map. Here's what the latest leak says about that location.

Fortnite leaks destruction of map center

We might also get a No Gravity Biome that behaves the same way as the item from my previous tweet, its probably gonna be the middle of the map since it mentions swimming!



Its also mentions a consumable that can be used to craft, probably those purple trees (sounds in replies) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 14, 2021

HYPEX, a data miner, thinks that the center of the map may end up being a low gravity biome where players can swim too. This location is often the epicenter of seasonal and other changes. A lot of things in Fortnite have started and ended in the center of the map. This wouldn't be the first time the map has been altered by water, either.

Fortnite's flooded map. Image via The Verge

In previous seasons, most of the map was flooded, giving way to sharks and the swimming mechanic that has remained since then. Players can swim in rivers and the ocean now, but a large water biome would be new. The zero gravity aspect may come from the new zero gravity item that hasn't been released yet. This was teased in the trailer for Chapter 2 Season 7.

Info about this upcoming mobility item codenamed "Alpaca":



- It creates a no gravity area when you throw it

- It launches you in the air if you keep jumping

- Some tags if anyone interested: "Alpaca.Jump", "Alpaca.RecentlyJumped", "Alpaca.InArea" & "Alpaca.GravityMultiplier" pic.twitter.com/gKafpKo312 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 14, 2021

While there is no date set for any of these events, Fortnite is primed to have an eventful season. Leaks indicate that Coral Castle will be destroyed and teases are indicating the possible return of Tilted Towers. There is also going to be a live event at Believer Beach which may or may not influence other things in the upcoming season. Perhaps it's a welcome party for whatever destroys other aspects of the map.

The latest teased live event at Believer Beach. Image via Sportskeeda

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is poised to be a world-changing season in Fortnite. Many Fortnite POIs and other features are set to change drastically.

