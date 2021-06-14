Fortnite Season 7 leaks: All Week 2 Epic challenges and how to complete them

Despite Epic Games' best efforts, Fortnite Season 7 leaks have been pouring out since the new season began. With week two about to begin, it comes as no surprise that the Epic challenges for the new week have been leaked.

Fortnite Season 7 leaks are significant for several reasons, the most crucial being that players can scout out these objectives and plan ahead with their squads. Although many will prefer to go in and discover things on the fly, knowing precisely what to do can save a lot of time and effort.

The Week 2 Challenges will come out Wednesday [June 16th] & 10 AM Eastern Time.



Ignore the previous tweet, I should really just sleep lmao, so with that said, g'night for realsies! pic.twitter.com/qtWdUQOKbs — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 12, 2021

Irrespective of the decision, users must keep in mind that these Fortnite Seasons 7 leaks about the Week 2 Epic challenges may be subject to change at Epic's discretion.

Also read: Fortnite Season 7 leaks - Armored Batman's final design

Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Week 2 Epic challenges

List of all challenges

Before discussing how to complete them, it would be best to discuss the number of challenges at hand and the rewards awaiting players at the end. Unlike previous seasons, this time around, Epic challenges are worth more experience points.

Each one completed will reward players with 30,000 XP. There are seven to complete, which brings the earnable amount of experience points to a whopping 210,000 XP:

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake - 0/7

Explosive damage to opponents or opponent structures - 0/500

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park - 0/2

Destroy equipment at satellite stations - 0/15

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner - 0/1

Visit different named locations in a single match - 0/5

Enter a UFO - 0/1

Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 Epic challenges (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Also read: Fortnite Season 7 leaks - Macarena emote leaked after update

Completing all Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 Epic challenges

1) Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake

Completing this is as simple as it sounds. Players need to search for seven chests at Corny Complex or Lazy lake.

2) Explosive damage to opponents or opponent structures

Gamers must use rocket launchers or grenades to complete this challenge.

3) Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park

Rather than being exposed to the open at Pleasant Park running from house to house, completing this challenge in Dirty Docks will be easier. Players need to enter the warehouses and interact with spray cans.

4) Destroy equipment at satellite stations

Trashing IO equipment will be a breeze and some much-deserved payback. Users can destroy equipment at locations such as Discovery Dish, Weep Woods Dish, Dampy Dish, Defiant Dish, Dinky Dish, Destined Dish, or Dockside Dish.

Also read: Fortnite Season 7 leaks - Two upcoming weapons, Cowinator, and Prop Gun

Some sort of new POI pic.twitter.com/W0MgCLEiJv — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) June 8, 2021

5)Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner

It's as simple as it sounds. Gamers should land at either of these locations and look for a wall covered in graffiti.

6) Visit different named locations in a single match

Players have to visit five different locations during a match to complete this challenge.

7) Enter a UFO

There are two ways to do this challenge. Players can shoot down a UFO and take control of the vehicle, or they can commandeer a crashed UFO vehicle at Food Fighter, Steamy Spaceship, or Cargo Craft.

Also tead: Fortnite Season 7 leaks - New UFOs, Alien Parasites may be throwable, and incomplete Mothership design

Note - As mentioned above, these Fortnite Season 7 leaks for Epic challenges may be subject to change.

Edited by Ravi Iyer