Midas might return in Fortnite Season 7

Epic has recently released Fortnite Season 7, and gamers are busy exploring the new alien-themed season.

Fortnite Season 7 has added several NPCs to the game. Some of these NPCs trade exotic weapons for gold bars, while others reveal significant details regarding the game's proceedings and drop several hints regarding the upcoming events.

Popular data miner and Fortnite streamer Tabor Hill recently revealed some interesting information regarding the Midas family, which this article discusses.

Fortnite Season 7: Midas planning an escape from the loop?

To uncover the mysteries of Midas, gamers need to visit Lazy Lakes to interact with the Marigold NPC in Fortnite Season 7. They should note that Marigold is the daughter of Midas.

Preview of my new Gameplay video and Marigold is now in the game as a New NPC 😍#Fortnite #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/rB0KCVxFDR — ✨🦄 Monika 🦄✨ (@xseptic_flowerx) June 8, 2021

Tabor Hill was tipped by one of his followers to visit Lazy Lakes and interact with Marigold. The YouTuber was asked to take up some specific characters as they would reveal some secret messages.

It should be noted that the first interaction will unveil the default dialog. Marigold reveals that she's looking for a getaway driver, along with some quests that loopers can complete to get in-game rewards. She will also say that gamers are one step closer to the answer.

Gamers will be required to change their character to Midas to reveal one of the secret texts. Marigold will admit that "It's happening soon."

Loopers and data miners are yet to know what will happen soon. The mystery continues, and another secret text comes up when they interact with Marigold wearing the Jules cosmetic.

Jules is the daughter of Midas, so she is Marigold's sister. Upon interaction, loopers find out that Marigold is asking Jules to stick to the plan.

Marigold Midas And Jules Are Working On Some Secret Plan? pic.twitter.com/V7TEoUlg1Q — Diamond Deluxe Fortnite News (WANTS A SAC) (@_Diamond_Delux_) June 15, 2021

A follower apparently asked Tabor Hill to approach Marigold wearing the Midas and Jules cosmetics. Interacting with the NPC wearing the former's family cosmetics reveals important details and cryptic texts.

His followers had also asked Tabor Hill to interact with the NPC wearing the Brutus and Bunker Jonesy cosmetics. However, these two only revealed the default texts, and no cryptic texts were delivered.

Tabor Hill also interacted using the Orelia outfit. However, it resulted in the same default dialog.

The Midas family is anticipated to be plotting something big on the island. Hence, fans can expect him to return to Fortnite Season 7.

Epic has not yet confirmed the speculation, and it is to be seen how the storyline proceeds if Midas makes his return to the game.

