Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Frogs vaulted, IO Guards spawn reduced, and emotes gone wrong

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 seems to be going through some minor and major updates. In addition to the update to the Rumble mode, Epic Games is still adjusting some elements in the new season.

It's likely that the first major update, 17:10, will address a lot more of these issues. However, for the time being, minor tweaks and changes are being made to the content in-game.

Fortnite update 17.20 may release in 4 or 3 weeks as it was in the staging servers I believe before season 7 downtime even happened so expect 17.10 to release next week👀 — midas rex leaks (@HFitzhenry) June 9, 2021

While not all updates are game-changing, this one hits home as loopers say goodbye to their favorite amphibians in-game. Also, IO has come under new management, while the Kymeras have become passively aggressive in-game. Without further ado, it's time to check out these changes.

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 - Patch Notes 17.01

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Minor changes

1) Bye Bye froggies

Leftovers from the Primal era, frogs have finally been vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. The frogs no longer serve a purpose, as players can't craft Stink Bows anymore. While it's sad to see them go, Epic Games will undoubtedly be adding some other animals in-game as the season progresses.

You can still tame them by feeding them but its harder for some people than just using a Hunter's Cloak so that's why they removed that quest — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 10, 2021

In addition to the frogs, according to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, players will not be able to craft Hunter's Cloak either; owing to which certain gold quests were changed in-game to better suit the theme of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

2) Looks like the IO is downscaling

Despite an ongoing alien invasion, it would seem that the IO is being downsized in-game. The number of Grunt and Field Team IO guards is being reduced. It's not clear as to why Epic Games is doing this, as these NPCs are fairly easy to eliminate, and fun as well.

IO Guards max spawn has been decreased!



- Grunt IO Guards have been set to a max of 5

- Field Team IO Guards have been to a max of 14



Grunt IO Guards = The ones at the Satellite Dish Locations.



Field Team IO Guards = The ones underneath Corny Complex#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/YDY76mndjc — DubzyFortnite | Latest News and Leaks! (@DubzyFN) June 10, 2021

It could be possible that the developers are planning to add more alien guards into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. However, it still wouldn't explain why IO personnel have been downsized.

Also Read: Where to obtain different IO Tech weapons

3) Kymeras are doing what?

After the initial message by the aliens was received, it was revealed that perhaps they were making fun of loopers. However, by the looks of things at the moment, it would seem that they are a bit more passive-aggressive than anticipated.

As pointed out by a few of my followers, due to Kymera only having 3 fingers, emotes such as "Peace Out" and "Respect The Peace" make it appear as if Kymera is flipping off people. pic.twitter.com/mP6MeeKhvH — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 10, 2021

Due to the weird design of the skin, certain emotes make it seem as if the Kymeras are flipping people off. While this was definitely not the intention or vision that Epic Games had in mind, as the saying goes "Fortnite is full of surprises."

It will be interesting to see how the developers work their way around this problem, as blocking certain emotes from being used with the skin won't be fair to players who might want to use them.

Also Read: Every Rick and Morty Easter Egg in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Edited by Gautham Balaji