Every Rick and Morty easter egg in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Season 7 players are well aware of the Rick and Morty collaboration. However, only true fans will know exactly from where the inspiration for the cosmetic items was taken.

Rick and Morty have been around for a while, which means that Epic Games has a vast amount of content to choose from. Nonetheless, the developers kept things classy. Suffice to say, the collaboration has opened up many possibilities.

But before, those possibilities and infinite realities can be discussed, it's time to get schwifty and take a deep dive into the Rick and Morty Easter eggs in Fortnite Season 7.

Live now on #Twitch 🔴#FortniteSeason7 just dropped so time to get schwifty!!!!

Lets get some wubba lubba dub dubs!!! https://t.co/aqF0f6UnvQ pic.twitter.com/Lt8AIiOTi3 — Alan✨ (@playalanplays) June 8, 2021

Also Read: Rick and Morty characters fans would love to see added to Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Season 7: Rick and Morty Easter eggs

1) Hammerhead Morty

Hammerhead Morty is one of the many alternate dimension versions of Morty Smith, who rebelled against evil Morty. In the series, this version of Morty meets a heroic end, after being used as a weapon by another Rick.

However, it would seem that Epic Games has immortalized him forever in Fortnite. But just to be candid, Hammerhead Morty's purpose hasn't quite changed much, as players can now use him as a harvesting tool or as a weapon against other players.

2) Butter Robot

After being disappointed with the purpose of passing butter and being neglected, the butter robot can now be worn as a stylish back bling in-game by players. Epic Games announced the Rick and Morty collaboration by teasing the butter robot a day before Fortnite Season 7 went live.

I don't know how you can have a better character arc than Butter Robot pic.twitter.com/Asti7FZIte — Fuck This Shit (@Newsguy50) June 1, 2017

3) Rick Dance

Grandpa Rick saved a boring party on the spot by inventing the Rick Dance. Now, players too can enjoy this fabulous dance routine as an in-game emote. While Morty doesn't appreciate the dance moves much, hopefully, teammates will.

"RICK SANCHEZ" is in Fortnite, so let's all do the Rick, dance!! pic.twitter.com/4eKrZ65JG9 — Michael (@Marvel_Fan91) June 8, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite accidentally leaks the 'Macarena' emote after Season 7 update

4) Rick's Spaceship

It was pretty obvious that Epic Games would model a glider after Rick's Spaceship. The iconic flying vehicle was built by Rick Sanchez using items found in his garage, and is the first invention that viewers were introduced to in the series Pilot.

What if the UFO's in Fortnite aren't UFO's but they are Rick's vehicle pic.twitter.com/9Og4oo9GUh — Mayhem22 (@IsameMayhem22) June 7, 2021

In terms of functionality, the glider in Fortnite Season 7 is nothing like Rick's spaceship. Nonetheless, the cosmetic looks amazing and is well worth using Battle Stars to unlock it.

5) Toxic Rick

After visiting an intergalactic day spa for some well-deserved rest and relaxation, Rick and Morty find themselves in trouble after a machine used to remove cognitive toxins overloads.

Rather than removing the negative aspects, the machine splits their personality in half, removing the toxic bits altogether. By all means, the Toxic Rick skin in Fortnite Season 7 is probably the coolest cosmetic that Battle Pass holders can unlock.

This internet is baffled by Rick being in #FortniteSeason7 I for one was pumped to get to play as him even has toxic rick! pic.twitter.com/wfpR2pZlOG — ☮Hippy☮ (@hippygameing) June 8, 2021

6) Portal

The iconic green portal is perhaps the most memorable aspect of Rick and Morty. While it would be hard to incorporate it into Fortnite as a functioning mechanic, it is currently in-game as a wrap, and it looks absolutely amazing. Players can unlock it on page 10 of the Battle Pass.

Keep your enemies close and your portal gun closer. pic.twitter.com/Npr9FiBncR — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) December 12, 2018

Also Read: Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Alien parasites, unreleased weapons, and more

Edited by Gautham Balaji