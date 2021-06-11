Fortnite IO Tech Weapons: All IO weapons in Season 7 and where to find them

Fortnite IO Tech Weapons have landed with Chapter 2 Season 7's alien arrival and gives players new methods to down enemies as the game progresses. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 features these interesting weapons along with some additional features too.

IO Tech created 3 weapons for alien resistors to use against them, each with a different function and ulitity to use in-game. The sci-fi theme of Season 7 continues to plunge players into the alien atmosphere and strengthens the game's world-building aspects.

Fortnite's IO Tech Weapons and locations

1) Pulse Rifle

The Pulse Rifle relates closely to a standard assault rifle that acts as the main weapon for IO Tech to face the aliens in the invasion. IO Tech states that this weapon performs well at any level or distance, making it a reliable gun in every situation.

The rifle holds 16 bullets in its magazine and deals 33 - 36 damage per regular shot depending on its rarity. With a fire rate of 4.2 and a reload time of 2.8 seconds, the Pulse Rifle is a powerful IO Tech weapon.

2. Recon Scanner

This new gun, the Recon Scanner from IO Tech, serves two purposes in Fortnite's Season 7 against any opposition. It's essentially a grenade launcher and sonar gun wrapped in one, exploding near enemies and highlighting their profile along with loot chests.

Each shot of its 2 round magazine deals a maximum of 98 damage, but it takes 3 seconds to reload as with most explosive weapons. The neat thing about this gun is that its ammo regenerates over time, fueling players' combustible recon skills.

3) Rail Gun

A vaporizing sniper rifle lands in Fortnite in the form of IO Tech's prized long range weapon, the Rail Gun. Players can blast through structures, hit enemies through walls, and deal massive damage from far away.

The nerfing factor behind this energy gun is that it leaves behind a visible beam when players. It dishes out 85 - 94 damage depending on rarity, has1 round in the chamber before needing a 3 second reload.

All 3 of these IO Tech weapons can be found all over the map, but there are two guaranteed locations to grab. Fortnite's IO Tech formation against aliens has created IO Tech labs near Steamy Stacks.

Inside, there are IO Tech chests that look like large briefcases that hold one or more of these Fortnite weapons. Additionally, IO guards can be killed and forced to drop these guns as loot.

