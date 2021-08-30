Fortnite leak confirms King Shark & Weasel skins from Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad, the smash hit movie from James Gunn, already had one character make its way into Fortnite, with another potentially on the way. Bloodsport, the arguable main character, joined the fight against alien invaders and his partner Peacemaker was leaked to be the next DC Comics skin coming to Fortnite.

Now, two fan favorites that stole the show, Weasel and King Shark, will be making it into the movie. Weasel had very little screen time but worked his way into the audience's hearts and as a result, Fortnite.

King Shark and Weasel are coming to Fortnite

Two of DC Comics' lesser-known villains, King Shark and Weasel, received a huge popularity boost from their appearances in The Suicide Squad and are now poised to receive yet another one.

Fortnite, no stranger to collaborations, seems to be planning on adding these two characters to their catalog. They'll join Bloodsport from The Suicide Squad as well as many other DC Comics characters like Superman, Batman, the Joker and more.

MORE UPCOMING/SCRAPPED SKINS!



- Weasel (Suicide Squad)

- King Shark (Suicide Squad)

- Jester (Male, Female & King?)

- Jurassic Archaeology (Male)

- Male counterpart of Komplex

- A male Halloween skin from Save The World — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 29, 2021

These leaks come courtesy of HYPEX, who also mentions a male counterpart to Komplex, a skin that Fortnite players have loved. A Jurassic Archaeology skin, a Jester skin and a male skin from the Save the World mode will also be joining the game sometime soon.

To paint, or to illuminate? Why not both?



Grab Komplex with her new style now! pic.twitter.com/5jUllN3iUP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 7, 2021

Weasel and King Shark stole the show despite being minor side characters (one of which had a lot more screen time than the other) and Fortnite is cashing in on it. The Suicide Squad has been well received by fans and critics alike, so it makes sense for Fortnite to hitch its wagon to it.

Three characters pictured here, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and King Shark, will be in Fortnite eventually. Who else might join them? (Image via Warner Bros.)

Collaborations are very popular among Fortnite players and the amount of them in the game is only going to increase. Fortunately, they're picking characters that a lot of people enjoy and it's certainly improving Fortnite's ever-growing popularity.

Edited by R. Elahi