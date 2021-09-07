Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 live event teaser: Players will travel inside the Mothership

Only a few days remain before the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 "Operation Sky Fire" live event. On September 12, the IO will launch a secret mission under the leadership of Dr. Slone, and its target is the Alien Mothership.

It is finally time to infiltrate The Last Reality or the alien invaders and stop their occupation of the Fortnite island. The mothership hovers over Corny Complex and has its sights set on the hidden IO base in the island's center.

The official description says:

"Operation: Sky Fire -- Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 7 ending event -- takes place at 4 PM ET on September 12. Join a strike team and sneak aboard the mothership to deliver IO's final message to the invading Aliens."

Previously, leaks suggested that the IO is going to launch a bomb in the mothership and blow it up during the live event. However, a new leak about the Operation Sky Fire event comes directly from the official Fortnite Twitter account.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Operation Skyfire live event updates

The official Fortnite account recently tweeted a photo of the plans for the upcoming Operation Sky Fire. They show a blueprint of an Alien Mothership and a piece of IO tech that resembles a backpack that players will carry during the operation.

The only reason players would need special backpacks and a blueprint for the mothership is to climb aboard the deck and invade the alien spaceship to bring down The Last Reality.

Things to keep in mind for the Fortnite Operation Sky Fire event

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 event playlist will be live 30 minutes prior to start. Players should jump in and reserve their spots for Operation Sky Fire. They can join the event with a maximum of 16 friends, so gamers may bring whole squads to help tackle Slone’s secret mission.

The Fortnite Operation Sky Fire live event is not going to have any replays, meaning content creators should make sure they record their gameplay as they are inside the Alien Mothership during the event to upload it later.

