Fortnite Season 7: Who are "The Last Reality" and what do they want with the Zero Point

The alien invasion of Fortnite has been ragging on for over two months now, and Doctor Slone and the IO are no closer to defeating the menace than they were at the start of the season.

In fact, the aliens have gained air superiority with their Mothership, Abductors and Saucers. While on the ground, Trespassers have taken hold of Holly Hatchery, and more alien parasites are being born everyday.

It’s a Saucer. It’s a Choppa. It’s Superman!



With the Alien threat still underway the Man of Steel himself has arrived to help fight.



By the looks of it, Fortnite island is under their control, and with major landmarks being abducted, there will be nowhere left for loopers to hide. Even the presence of Superman, Armored Batman and Beast Boy on the island is of no use, as the aliens steam roll their way to conquering every last inch of it.

Amid all the chaos and fighting, one thingremains unknown: Who exactly are the aliens and what do they want with the island and the Zero Point?

Who are the alien invaders in Fortnite Season 7?

Not much is known about the alien invaders besides their name, which is "The Last Reality." Going by the name, it would seem that these aliens intend on ending Fortnite, and it's realities, but the better question is, "How did they find the island?"

Well, after Zero Point went critical at the end of season 5, Jonesy contacted the Seven, by sending a signal into space. It may just be possible that the aliens encountered this signal or perhaps picked up on the energy oozing from the Zero Point and finally discovered where it was located.

It took them some time to travel, but they eventually reached the island and beamed up the power source, which is now the main weapon within the Mothership. But that still does not answer the question, "What exactly do they want?'

Judging by the fact that they are destroying the island, it seems they are terraforming it for their own use.

There also seems to be an imposter, within the ranks of the IO itself, who has been helping the aliens. Prominent leaker HYPEX suggests that following the Fortnite 17.40 update, a lot of secrets will be revealed which may provide some more insight.

Loopers will have to wait a few more days to uncover these secrets and get a clearer picture as to what is going on. Until then, all that can be done is to use the Propifier to hide in-game and lay low.

