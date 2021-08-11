Where to find Armored Batman in Fortnite Season 7: Location, how to visit and other details

NPCs have become quite the staple in Fortnite, as Season 7 has delivered some of the craziest to the battle royale island.

From Superman, to Beast Boy, to Armored Batman, there are plenty of non-playable characters to come across on your way to that sweet, sweet Victory Royale.

In order to unlock all of the Superman cosmetics in Fortnite, you need to complete quests from all of the aforementioned NPCs. You can interact with Armored Batman to start the quest, but you'll need to find him first.

Where to find Armored Batman in Fortnite Season 7

Image via Epic Games

First thing's first, you have to locate Armored Batman. So, where he is? He actually isn't that hard to find if you know where to look on the Fortnite map. Armored Batman can be found in Dirty Docks.

More specifically, he hangs around the southeast corner of that point of interest. He is closer to the ocean and south of the container portion of the area when looking at the map.

How to visit Armored Batman in Fortnite Season 7

Image via Epic Games

This is pretty self-explanatory. Since you know the location of Armored Batman in Fortnite Season 7, you can now visit him. To do so, make your way to the previously noted southeast corner of Dirty Docks.

You can travel there after looting up, as you're almost guaranteed to run into some other Fortnite players. Otherwise, if the Battle Bus path allows it, drop right in and visit Batman. Be ready for a quick fight with other players dropping in, though.

Armored Batman Quest in Fortnite Season 7

Image via Epic Games

Once you have found Armored Batman in Fortnite Season 7, interact with him to start some dialogue. Quests must be completed from him, Beast Boy, or Superman to help fully unlock all Superman cosmetics.

The quests do not appear to be concrete with any of the NPCs, including Armored Batman. It could very well be randomized depending on the player that interacts with him.

Once that dialogue is finished, Armored Batman will have given you a quest. It will appear on screen, and at that time, you will know exactly what the quest requires you to do.

