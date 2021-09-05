8 ways to level up fast in Fortnite Season 7 before the battle pass expires

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is coming to an end within a week. There might be many players who have completed their battle pass and are waiting for the next one. However, if you are part of a minority that still hasn't gotten to grinding the 100 tiers, fret not.

In order to quickly complete their battle pass, players need to know how to level up fast in Fortnite. There are at least 8 ways to do that and rush through your remaining battle pass tiers. Make sure to finish the pass and get all the rewards before the next season arrives.

Completing the battle pass not only grants amazing rewards but also offers some extra V-bucks to players. Therefore, if you have purchased the pass and still have a few tiers remaining, make sure you learn how to level up fast in Fortnite.

How to finish Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 battle pass faster

Leveling up requires XP, and players will have to figure out how to get as much XP as possible. Fortunately for them, Epic Games has a number of ways that allow players to level up faster in Chapter 2 Season 7.

1) Daily Challenges

Fortnite offers new challenges to players every day. All these challenges are worth 5,000 XP, and players can stack up to three of these. Completing daily challenges is one of the smartest ways to gain XP and level up faster so players can rush through the battle pass tiers.

2) Fortnite missions

Epic's Battle Royale game also has a set of missions worth 52,000 XP each. These are of a higher difficulty than the daily challenges. However, with 11 new challenges every week, players have a shot at gaining 572,000 XP in the remaining week, which will certainly get them far in their Fortnite BP progress.

3) Party Assist

Completing challenges or missions in Fortnite to level up faster can take quite some time if players are grinding alone. Fortunately, the missions tab also has a Party Assist option which helps players complete challenges with the help of friends. This makes it easier to complete challenges and get that XP as quickly as possible.

Enable new Party Assist prior to a match and complete Daily or Weekly challenges with the help of your squad! You and your party members will add progress to the selected challenge. 👯 pic.twitter.com/66h7tAmsct — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 1, 2019

4) Medal Boosts

Tasks like decking out your punchcard, surviving longer in a match, eliminating enemies, and searching chests rewards players with significant XP boosts with medals introduced at the start of Chapter 2. Those who play Fortnite daily can make the best out of these boosts and finish their Season 7 battle pass on time.

5) Victory Royale

Perhaps the easiest way to level up in Fortnite fast is by winning games. A Victory Royale definitely grants a huge amount of XP for all the kills, placement, playtime, and other objectives. Therefore, if players play carefully and end up winning a lot of games, they can certainly level up faster.

6) Weekly Quests

Players get Epic and Legendary quests every week, and completing them grants 24,000 and 45,000 XP, respectively. This is yet another way to farm experience points and increase BP progress.

7) Swimming

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will reward players with 12,000 XP if they jump off the spawn island and keep swimming until the Battle Bus starts dropping players. This is certainly an additional method to earn XP and level up faster.

8) Gliding

Similar to the swimming challenge, players need to build a high ramp and then jump from there to start gliding before the Battle Bus starts. This will complete another set of quests and give gamers 12000 XP.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 live event time: Full list of region-wise timings for Operation Sky Fire event

Edited by R. Elahi