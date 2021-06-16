How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: New Milestones, XP glitches, and more

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass features exclusive cosmetics and other in-game rewards that loopers claim by ranking up the tiers.

However, the new season has changed the system. Players are now required to unlock pages to access BP cosmetics. Since the trailer was released on June 8th, players have wondered about the best way to level up quickly in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7.

This article dives into a few tips and tricks that players can use to grind massive XPs to rank up faster than usual.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Supplement the grind with these tricks

1) Swimming

One of the easiest methods to earn XP is while swimming before the Battle Bus takes off. Gamers should head towards the island's edge to jump into the water and continue swimming until the Battle Bus starts dropping players.

Loopers who perform this action will be rewarded with 12000 XP. Gamers can use any mode to do this, and it even works in Team Rumble mode.

Frantically going for that "get an elimination while swimming" challenge #fortnite pic.twitter.com/LlW4dtNK14 — Joe Wintergreen (@joewintergreen) June 8, 2021

2) Gliding

Similar to the swimming challenge, gamers can grind XP by completing the gliding challenge in Fortnite Season 7.

Gamers need to build a high ramp and then jump from there to start gliding before the Battle Bus starts. This will complete another set of quests and give gamers 12000 XP.

IN TEAM RUMBLE BUILD UP AND START GLIDING RIGHT WHEN THE BUS IS ABOUT TO LAUNCH — fortnite kid (@peedypeye) June 9, 2021

3) Collecting consumables

Gamers will be required to visit the Corny Complex and eradicate the cornfields to complete this quest. Driving a vehicle across the crops will destroy them faster.

Players will notice several corn spread across the field. Collect these consumables as they fetch significant XPs. Then head over to the nearby fields where other consumables are cultivated to pick those up and gain XPs to rank up in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

4) Completing Rare Quests or Milestones

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has over 70 Rare quests that loopers can complete to acquire XPs. Each of these quests consists of five stages, and completing them will reward gamers with valuable XPs to rank up faster.

Completing missions in normal BR mode can be a bit tricky. However, gamers can engage in various LTMs to easily complete the Rare Quests.

Additionally, you can get fast progress on the "Collect Nuts and Bolts" Rare Quest via dropping your existing stack into a new stack, as demonstrated in the video.#Fortnite #BattleRoyale https://t.co/wtrwTVowKi pic.twitter.com/aZMAfaLhbm — HighHowDoIPlay (@HighHowDoIPlay) June 9, 2021

5) Legendary Quests

Epic offers a set of Legendary Quests for loopers to complete every week. Players have an advantage in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 as Epic has increased the rewards.

🔔 All Week 2 Legendary Quest Challenges Guide in Fortnite - Week 2 Quest in Chapter 2 Season 7 https://t.co/ibs5kSCuaU pic.twitter.com/MExxuyIobJ — Fortnite Boards (@FortniteBoards) June 16, 2021

Earlier, loopers were used to get 32500 XP for completing the first Legendary Challenge and 24500 XP for the following challenges. The publisher now offers 45000 XP for the first challenge and 30000 for the rest of the challenges.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen