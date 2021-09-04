All known XP glitches in Fortnite Season 7: How to level up fast and unlock skins and rewards

Fortnite players are looking forward to Chapter 2 - Season 8, which launches in a few days. However, before the release of the new Fortnite season, players should finish their Battle Pass progression for Season 7, so they can unlock all the rewards and cosmetics they have paid for.

The most obvious way to collect XP is to finish challenges and quests. Legendary quests arrive every Wednesday and if Fortnite players complete all the quests, they will earn a ton of Battle Pass XP. Epic quests are also available in the game throughout the season. There are also a few glitches that could help.

Play LTMs and other seasonal events in Fortnite to unlock Battle Pass XP

Furthermore, there are mode-specific events and other LTMs. By playing those special events, Fortnite players can unlock more Battle Pass XP. The Season 7 Battle Pass has exciting character skins like Rick Sanchez from the popular animated show Rick and Morty.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 is rumored to have more such characters from popular anime shows like Naruto and Dragon Ball Z. The alien-themed Season 7 also has the outfit for Kymera in the Battle Pass and it has a ton of customizable options. However, players will have to collect alien artifacts from the island to unlock each one of these options.

Three best XP glitches to grind Battle Pass XP quickly in Fortnite Season 7

There are a few glitches that players can use if they are desperate to gather a lot of XP quickly and unlock cosmetics from the Season 7 Battle Pass. However, as they are glitches, Epic Games might fix them at any point in the ongoing season.

1) The first glitch will allow players to complete all the Battle Lab challenges quickly. All they need to do is change the loot option to anything but 'default'.

2) The second glitch is again a simple one. Players need to swim before the Battle Bus launches and the match commences. Simply swim and a message should pop up with the amount of Battle Pass XP unlocked.

3) For the last glitch, players will have to enter Team Rumble mode in Fortnite. Simply build up to a considerable height and glide before the Battle Bus launches. As soon as the match begins, the Battle Pass level should increase.

These are a few known glitches at the moment that players can utilize to earn the XP they require to complete the Battle Pass before the end of the season.

Also Read: 5 rarest Fortnite emotes of all time

Edited by Sabine Algur