How to get gold in Fortnite Prison Breakout LTM: Earn gold quicker

The curtains over Fortnite Season 7 will be drawn soon. Eventually, the new season will arrive, and gamers will be busy exploring the new map and grinding XP to rank up the tiers.

Fortnite Season 7 not only rolled out new content with each update, but also released several skins and in-game items for gamers. Apart from this, Epic has rolled out numerous LTMs throughout this season.

The Prison Breakout LTM is one of them, and apparently, gamers can get free gold coins in it.

Fortnite Season 7: Eliminate enemies outside the prison for rewards

LTMs in Fortnite are quite popular among gamers. It is fun to play and provides a much needed break from the usual Battle Royale segment. Gamers who often get bored with Fortnite's BR mode switch over to the LTMs to refresh themselves.

The Prison Breakout LTM is one of the latest additions, and gamers have been entering this mode quite frequently. Prison Breakout also provides an easy way to earn gold coins. This has sparked off the interest of gamers, and they are eager to find out the steps involved.

Play the Fortnite Island Games between Aug 31 and Sep 8 to earn reward items! Creative LTM’s include Prison Breakout, Wildlands, Red vs Blue Rumble and more! pic.twitter.com/Vg7Cs4fyNy — Gamingforlife17 (@Kyle12262931) August 31, 2021

Gamers will be required to enter the Prison Breakout LTM in Fortnite. Once gamers enter the mode, they'll be required to switch over to the Guard's team. Once ttha has been done, gamers will need to get hold of some weapons from the vending machines and venture out of the prison.

The easy way out is through the staircases that take gamers upstairs. From there, it's a few storeys' jump to get outside the prison premises.

Fastest way to complete the "Buy weapons of epic rarity or higher in Prison Breakout" is to simply... Be a Guard. This LTM and it's challenges are heavily weighted toward being a guard. The last 5 seconds of the video are me completing the Quest.#Fortnite #BattleRoyale https://t.co/uXJ8NvvJVQ pic.twitter.com/ZCrI5jNOld — HighHowDoIPlay (@HighHowDoIPlay) August 31, 2021

Gamers will be required to eliminate opponents outside the prison premises to earn gold coins for free. Each elimination outside the prison rewards gamers with 3 gold coins in Fortnite Season 7.

There are separate vending machines in the Prison Breakout LTM that offer several rare and epic weapons. Each of these weapons costs 20 gold coins.

