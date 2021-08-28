Fortnite Season 7 live event expected to make way for major map changes in Season 8

As Fortnite's Season 8 approaches in September, several leaks will shine through the live event taking place soon, which will explain the possible outcomes for the game's map moving forward. A handful of speculations have hinted that the Mothership will impact the map in some way, and the bomb seen in Corny Complex could play a part in the Aftermath as well.

Popular Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, has revealed indications that Season 8 will include a sand biome of some sort along with structures, features and skins to match it. As Dr. Slone and the Imagined Order have planned, the alien invasion is coming to an end and will likely play into Season 8 with a few changes.

Fortnite's alien Mothership may bring a desert biome back to the game

Much like Chapter 1, Season 8 of Chapter 2 will likely bring the return of a sandy desert filled with unique structures, like pyramids. It has been leaked that the Mothership and Zero Point will essentially cause a major explosion, changing the layout of the Fortnite map for Season 8.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

As Happy Power stated in his YouTube video, "The Zero Point and Mothership are about to implode with each other." He received this tip from another reliable source, who revealed the map changes will include a desert, a large castle and an area with snow.

The live event where the Mothership will crash and/or be destroyed could launch these map changes and provide the groundwork for Season 8 with a new biome that represents Fortnite in its earlier stages. Corny Complex will unleash its EMP bomb, which many believe feeds off Kevin the Cube's power, to render the alien ship powerless.

SPOILERS



heres the corny complex ''bomb''



bomb cause its technically an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) bomb, that uses kevin as its energy(?). the mothership wont explode it'll just become unresponsive and crash into the island pic.twitter.com/tKMzml5r1g — Nearby // Fortnite Leaks (@NearbyLeaks) August 26, 2021

When the Mothership crashes, a storm of new concepts could fly across the map for Season 8 and will pick up where Season 7 leaves off, like many leaks suggest. As Season 7 closes and the climax of the alien invasion surges over Fortnite, players should expect big changes as a result and should look forward to an action-packed Season 8.

