How to play new Fortnite Impostor mode: LTM guide

Epic Games recently rolled out Fortnite update 17.40, and among other additions, players finally have the much-awaited Impostors LTM. Following the popularity of Among Us, many creative maps tried to recreate the popular game.

The developer even released the "Spy Within" LTM based on these community maps. However, the all-new Impostor LTM is as Fortnite as it gets.

Adapting the Among Us style gameplay to the storyline, Epic has created a new Limited Time Mode with the Fortnite update 17.40. Agent Jones is planning to take down the Imagined Order and needs help from the inside. However, a group of dedicated IO Agents has resolved to keep the bridge secure.

The Fortnite Impostors LTM allows players to enjoy the Jonesy vs. IO battle in a much more fun manner. As they wait for Chapter 2 Season 8 to take the storyline forward, update 17.40 will allow users to play this exciting new mini-game either by joining Agent Jones and taking down the IO as an Impostor or protecting it as an Agent.

Fortnite Impostors LTM in update 17.40: Roles, gameplay, and other details

Players can join the Impostors LTM with a party or go solo. If the game mode is "Public," the remaining slots will fill up automatically. On the other hand, if it's "Private," only the party and invited people can join.

Finally, there is also a "Friends Only" option where friends or friends of friends can invite themselves.

To understand how the Impostors LTM works, gamers first need to understand each specific role they can play in the new Fortnite game mode. Impostors is a mode for a maximum of ten players: eight Agents maintaining The Bridge and two Impostors out to overtake it.

Here's how these roles play out.

Impostors

Impostors in the new Fortnite LTM are a part of Agent Jones' team. There will be two in the game, and they have a simple goal — sabotage the bridge and take the IO down.

The Fortnite Impostors LTM map (Image via Epic Games)

Impostors have to eliminate as many Agents as necessary while sabotaging the bridge with the tools at their disposal. While this is pretty similar to Among Us, this Fortnite LTM is different because even Impostors can complete tasks to blend in.

However, these count towards the total progress, which means Impostors should try to achieve their objective before completing the tasks.

Disable Assignments: Temporarily freeze progress on all Assignments, buying you precious time.

Temporarily freeze progress on all Assignments, buying you precious time. Teleport Players: Relocate all Agents and Impostors to somewhere else on The Bridge, covering your tracks.

Relocate all Agents and Impostors to somewhere else on The Bridge, covering your tracks. Peely Party: For a short time, all Agents and Impostors look like Peely, so you can blend in with the crowd!

Agents

Fighting the Impostors will be the IO agents. Eight players will be assigned as Agents, and their goal will be to either vote out Agent Jones' Impostors or complete the tasks before the enemies take them out.

The Battle Bus in the Fortnite Impostors LTM (Image via Epic Games)

The assignments include but are not limited to calibrating chests and llamas, repairing the Battle Bus, and delivering Storm reports for analysis. While doing these tasks, Agents can report any fellow dead colleagues, teleporting them into a meeting.

Fortnite Impostors LTM gameplay

From the two roles, readers can clearly understand that the goal of the Fortnite Impostors LTM is for either team to complete their task as soon as possible. The Agents have to complete their assignments or vote out the Impostors.

On the other hand, the Impostors have to eliminate enough Agents before they can complete all the tasks. Apart from their individual roles, there are a few things they can do as a team.

Floating castles, sneaky schemes, and something called "The Bridge"? 😵



This week is getting pretty, dare we say, wild! #HotSaucersLeakshttps://t.co/XEeRcwj0eX — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 17, 2021

Communication: The Fortnite Impostors LTM is certainly a team-based game mode which makes communication extremely important. However, public voice chat is disabled to keep things fair, but they can still talk in party chat.

Moreover, users can also use emotes and the quick chat menu to communicate with others.

Discussion and Voting: The last piece of the puzzle is discussion and voting. Gamers can call forced meetings to rule out suspicions or catch an impostor.

Apart from reporting a dead Agent, they can also start a discussion in the Fortnite Impostors LTM by engaging with the panel in The Bridge’s center room. As the voice chat is disabled, players will have to use the Quick Chat menu or emotes to communicate.

The Main Bridge room in the Fortnite Impostors LTM (Image via Epic Games)

At the end of the discussion, loopers can cast their votes or choose to skip. They will be given the option to vote out the one they are most suspicious of, and if both the Impostors are ejected, the Agents win.

The description of this mode includes this statement:

"The Bridge is the nexus of the Imagined Order'sOrder's power. With danger around every corner and the facility under constant threat — trust nobody."

Also read: Fortnite leaked update reveals plans for the future

Edited by Ravi Iyer