Fortnite leaked update reveals plans for the future

Dataminers recently discovered interesting images from Fortnite game files that point toward a new game mode. This was the heavily rumored sandbox or open-world RPG mode that first came up during the infamous Epic Games vs. Apple courtroom drama. However, ever since the recent leaks, it seems like Fortnite's future plans are looking better than ever.

Not only is there a brand new game mode in the works, but Fortnite fans are also going to get a new emote to turn the funk up. Previously, Epic Games had introduced an emote inspired by the famous Macarena step, and this time, they have another emote inspired by a classic step incoming.

Clearly, with the upcoming update, fans have a lot to look forward to as Fortnite transforms the way players see the game.

Reminder that we're supposed to get an "All The Single Ladies" Beyoncé emote at some point this year. (Mentioned by Epic)



Which other iconic dances do you want to see in the game? — HYPEX  (@HYPEX) August 11, 2021

Everything new arriving in Fortnite

Beyonce in Fortnite

Fortnite fans will soon be able to do a step from the iconic dance by Beyoncé in her popular song All the Single Ladies. Epic Games had mentioned that it would introduce various iconic dances to the Battle Royale game in the future.

As part of this project, the Macarena emote was first in line, and the emote for All the Single Ladies will soon follow later this year. While these two are the only two emotes we know about, more iconic dances will come up in future updates to send players on a trip down memory lane.

All new charge sniper rifle

Apart from the new emote, Epic Games also plans to introduce a new Epic/Legendary charge sniper rifle according to popular leaker HYPEX. The weapon will deal 89 body damage and 178 headshot damage, effectively making it a one-shot kill when the weapon is aimed at the head.

Epic are working on an Epic/Legendary Charge Sniper. This sniper does around 89 body damage & 178 headshot, but you can charge it up to 1 second and the damage will multiply. They didn't decide the multiplier yet.



I'll tell y'all about more weapons that are in the works later.. — HYPEX  (@HYPEX) August 11, 2021

However, if players are patient enough and have an accurate aim, they can charge up the sniper and deal a higher amount of damage. While information about the damage multiplier is not yet available, it might still be one of the coolest weapons that has arrived in Fortnite.

