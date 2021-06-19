The Fortnite Macarena emote introduces the game to the groovy '90s

The Fortnite Macarena emote has been added to the game, and fans are absolutely ecstatic. While younger gamers may not know this iconic song and the dance moves associated with it, it goes without saying that the older generations would recognize the song anywhere.

The Fortnite Macarena emote is a testament to Epic Games' ambition to integrate pop culture into the game. While this is not the first popular dance or song to be added to the game, the Macarena is quite possibly the oldest one.

Best emote in fortnite — fitzy🦊 (@FitzyLeakz) June 19, 2021

At the beginning of the new season, multiple leakers had suggested that the Fortnite Macarena emote was coming to the game.

However, without substantial proof, it was hard to be certain. Despite HYPEX posting about the leak as well, there is always the possibility of things getting delayed or entirely canceled. Nonetheless, the leak did come true, and now loopers can enjoy some '90s grooves with their friends in Fortnite.

We will get a Macarena Emote this Season! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

How to get the Fortnite Macarena emote in-game?

As of this moment, the only way to get the Fortnite Macarena emote is through the in-game item shop. The emote is an Icon Series emote and costs 500 V-Bucks. It's unclear if the emote will stay in the item shop after the next rotation.

Macarena is an Icon series emote (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

The inspiration behind this emote comes from the song "Hey Macarena," performed by Romero Monge and Rafael Ruiz Perdigones. Over time, the song became a hit and sparkled a dance craze worldwide during the '90s.

New unreleased skin

After the video for the Fortnite Macarena emote went live, leakers began to notice the possibility of an unreleased skin being showcased in the video. It's not unlike Epic Games to tease fans by showcasing unleashed cosmetics in cinematic or in-game videos.

There is a big difference between both these skins: THEY ARE NOT THE SAME SKIN pic.twitter.com/8z4W7mNe0q — Antre (@Antre___) June 19, 2021

Some users began to wonder if the skin was merely a re-skin. According to leakers, the skin which was teased in the video is known as Rainbow Racer.

Based on the information at hand, the skin won't be out anytime before the Fortnite 17.10 update which is tentatively scheduled for June 22nd, 2021.

So, with a lot of people wondering when the Rainbow Racer set will release. It seems it actually won't be until after at least v17.10 as the Miridescent Wrap in the set does not yet have a shop background for DAv2!



Thanks to @marskiiiiiii for bringing this to my attention. pic.twitter.com/hgg0B8pKb6 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 19, 2021

Rainbow Racer will more than likely come in a bundle as data miners have uncovered not just the skin but the whole set. This should include the outfit, glider, and harvesting tool.

It shouldn't be long before players will be able to don the Rainbow Racer outfit and do the Fortnite Macarena emote in-game with friends.

