Fortnite is reviving its favourite cube once again

One of the most exciting sightings in the initial Fortnite Rift Tour trailer was Kevin the Cube from Chapter 1. The purple cube traveled around the map, crushing anything that came in its way and defined the peak of Fortnite.

Anyone who played the Battle Royale game when the cube was around remembers how fun it was. There were no repetitive collaborations, all the big streamers played it, and no one had any complaints.

With the appearance of Kevin the Cube in Fortnite's Rift Tour, fans are once again hopeful that the Battle Royale game will rise beyond its peak. Fans all over the internet have already started to predict the return of Fortnite's favorite cube.

Fans want Fortnite to bring back Kevin the cube

Epic Games added two cube sounds to the game files ahead of the Rift Tour. This immediately made fans jump to the conclusion that the cube will be coming back. Ever since then, there have been multiple videos and fan-arts depicting how the cube will fit into the storyline.

It was the Cube memory from the Fortnite Rift Tour that inspired all these concepts of the cube's return. Fortunately, with everything that Epic Games has planned for Fortnite in the future, the return of the cube might just be possible.

Unreal modding in Fortnite can make the cube a reality

It has been heavily teased that the future of Fortnite will welcome Unreal modding, which could change how the game has been played so far. This could certainly be one way to resurrect Kevin the Cube in the Battle Royale game.

I wore my Kevin the cube setup to the event. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/8cWRbseByT — 💦 QueenMoist 💦 (@zombiexmeg) August 6, 2021

However, fans would absolutely want the cube to be a part of the storyline of one of the future seasons. Since the images in the Rift Tour have the cube appearing on the Fortnite Chapter 2 map, there's certainly a chance that it will be a part of the storyline again.

The location of the cube from the memory appears close to the IO base, which makes fans think that the return of the cube will have something to do with the IO. Whichever way the cube makes a return, it is certainly going to make a lot of Fortnite players happy.

